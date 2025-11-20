UgoWork earns a place on Deloitte’s 2025 North American Technology Fast 500™ list

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UgoWork™, a Canadian lithium-ion energy solutions provider specializing in the material handling industry, has secured a position among the companies recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , ranking 133rd overall. This achievement underscores the organization’s strong growth trajectory over the past years and reflects the confidence placed in its technology by a rapidly expanding customer base. In addition to this North American recognition, UgoWork was also ranked 39 in Canada’s Technology Fast 50™ program. A result that reinforces the company’s dynamism within its home market and further validates the strength of its long term vision.

The organization’s progress illustrates consistent expansion supported by long standing customer trust. This includes the development of a new assembly line in the United States. A strategic step that strengthens UgoWork’s ability to serve customers with greater proximity while supporting its broader growth plans across North America.

Philippe Beauchamp, President and CEO of UgoWork, said, “This recognition carries special meaning for us because it reflects the trust our customers continue to place in our team and our solutions. We are sincerely grateful for their confidence. It motivates us to deliver technology and service so that they can perform at their best every day. Looking ahead, we remain committed to elevating the standard for how energy solutions support material handling operations and to advancing the work of every organization that relies on us.”

“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first- time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.



In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About UgoWork

UgoWork is on a mission to eliminate energy waste in the material handling industry. We develop smart lithium-ion forklift batteries and charging infrastructure engineered for the real world: non-stop pressure, tough warehouse conditions, and constant changes on the floor. Beyond products, we address every energy challenge—from understanding power consumption and grid constraints to optimizing asset life and managing large-scale fleet transitions.

We’re vertically integrated, so we control the entire experience, from manufacturing to deployment to service, and training, including plug-and-play integration with your fleet and facility systems. UL Listed and OEM-approved, our solutions are proven safe and the easiest to use.

From our base in Québec, Canada, we power some of the largest S&P 500 and Fortune 500 operations across North America—making lift truck energy one less thing to worry about. Learn more at ugowork.com

