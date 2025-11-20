Travel Vaccination Service Market to Reach USD 11.99 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising International Travel

Ottawa, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global travel vaccination service market size was valued at USD 4.69 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 11.99 billion by 2034, rising at a 9.85% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The travel vaccination service market is rising due to increasing international travel, heightened infectious disease risks, and growing awareness of pre-travel health safety.

Key Takeaways:

Travel vaccination service sector pushed the market to USD 4.69 billion by 2024.

Long-term projections show USD 11.99 billion valuation by 2034.

Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 9.85% in between 2025 to 2034.

North America held a major revenue share of approximately 38% in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years.

By service type/offering, the on-site clinic & travel health centers segment dominated the travel vaccination service market with a share of approximately 40% in 2024.

By service type/offering, the telemedicine/virtual pre-travel consultation segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By vaccine type administered, the routine & core travel vaccines segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 38% in the market in 2024.

By vaccine type administered, the others/new travel vaccines segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

By customer/traveler type, the leisure travelers & tourists segment led the market with a share of approximately 48% in 2024.

By customer/traveler type, the expatriates/long-term travelers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the travel vaccination service market during the forecast period.

By business model/payer mix, the out-of-pocket/direct payment segment held a dominant revenue share of approximately 54% in the market in 2024.

By business model/payer mix, the travel agency/tour operator bundles segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.



Market Overview:

What is Driving the Increased Global Demand for Travel Vaccination Services?

Around the world, the Travel Vaccination Service Market is gaining extraordinary momentum as post-COVID recovery, increasing outbound tourism, and enhanced global mobility continue to spur demand for preventive health care. Travelers are increasingly turning to destination-specific vaccines, expert consultations, and pre-travel health assessments via mobile application to comply with travel regulations and stay safe from regionally transmitted infections.

In addition, the increase in adventure tourism, work travel, and students crossing borders for education has expanded the customer pool to include more consumers who rely on specialized vaccination clinics and telehealth enabled travel medicine services. Increased updates from government advisory panels of disease surveillance systems, and mandated vaccines for travel to high-risk areas continues to spur consumer demand for reliable, certifiable travel vaccination providers to engage before travelling. Global travel is resuming and the travel vaccination service market should be set for sustained, long-term growth.

Quick Facts Table

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 5.15 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 11.99 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 9.85 % Leading Region North America by 38% Market Segmentation By Service Type/Offering, By Vaccine Type Administered, By Customer/Traveler Type, By Business Model/Payer Mix, By Region Top Key Players GeoBlue Travel Insurance, CVS Minute Clinic, KlinikTravel, Expedia, Bupa Global, Cigna Global, International Travel Health & Vaccine Clinic, Vernova Healthcare CIC, Advocate Healthcare, Travel Medicine & Vaccination Center, Walgreens

Major Growth Drivers:

What Is Driving Worldwide Growth in the Travel Vaccination Service Industry?

Increased Travel Overseas: Total international tourism activity has seen a rebound, resulting in millions of travellers visiting the world’s regions where there are specific diseases associated with the country of origin. As international travel increases, protective vaccines are needed in compliance with travel medical requirements.

Total international tourism activity has seen a rebound, resulting in millions of travellers visiting the world’s regions where there are specific diseases associated with the country of origin. As international travel increases, protective vaccines are needed in compliance with travel medical requirements. Increasing Incidence of Disease Related to Travel: Mosquito-borne and waterborne diseases have been on the rise in tropical areas of the world and are influencing travellers to seek medical protection. Furthermore, health authorities are enhancing their travel health recommendations to account for this trend among travellers.

Mosquito-borne and waterborne diseases have been on the rise in tropical areas of the world and are influencing travellers to seek medical protection. Furthermore, health authorities are enhancing their travel health recommendations to account for this trend among travellers. Increased Awareness of Preventive Medicine: Travelers are generally more aware of disease outbreak notifications and specific health risks for their travel plans. This increased awareness often leads travellers to schedule medical appointments to receive recommendations and vaccine protection before traveling.

Travelers are generally more aware of disease outbreak notifications and specific health risks for their travel plans. This increased awareness often leads travellers to schedule medical appointments to receive recommendations and vaccine protection before traveling. Increased Business, Educational & Adventure Travel: Business travel and students studying abroad traveling to at-risk destinations seems to be increasing the incidence of vaccination demand. The emphasis for their travel is to have quick access to vaccine services which remain within regulatory travel requirements makes the market easier.

Key Drifts:

Which New Trends are Driving the Travel Vaccination Service Market?

The Travel Vaccination Service Market is going through major trends like the rapid uptake of telemedicine-based travel consultations which allow the traveller to get personalized vaccine recommendations via digital means. Clinics are also incorporating AI risk assessment tools to provide smarter and more efficient vaccine recommendations based on the traveler's personal health information. The market also includes movement toward bundled travel health packages that fold in vaccines, documentation, and even health insurance coverage to a single offering. Another strong trend is the use of digital vaccination records that have created greater accessibility and simplify compliance with international travel requirements. Together, these movements are making travel vaccination services more convenient, responsive, and focused on technology.

Significant Challenge:

The greatest challenge for the Travel Vaccination Service Market is the limited availability of specialized vaccination clinics in countries with developing economies, which limits travellers’ access to affordable vaccines in a timely manner. Confusion is exacerbated for travellers due to differences in vaccine pricing and supply shortages during outbreak season, and inconsistency regarding global travel health guidelines. Another major barrier is a lack of awareness for first-time travellers who may even underestimate the disease risk of their destination. Travel decisions are also influenced by an increase in misinformation, particularly via social media influence in relation to vaccine safety. These challenges hinder the overall capacity of the market.

Regional Analysis:

North America ranks first in the travel vaccination service market, driven by its established healthcare system and public awareness of travel health topics. The region has a large number of accredited travel health clinics, travel health pharmacies, and travel health services in hospitals that administer all types of travel vaccines. The high volume of outbound travel from the United States and Canada, especially to Latin America, Africa, and Asia generates continued demand for vaccines; with governments also regularly issuing travel notices that mention the importance of consulting a medical expert before traveling outside the country. Subsequently, the high rate of digital innovation in healthcare delivery, including telehealth and virtual medical services prior to travel, also increases access to pre-travel vaccine consultations for patients.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the travel vaccination service market, with outbound tourism from countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea all promoting tourism in the regional markets. The emerging middle class and increased disposable incomes in the Asia-Pacific region will enable more leisure and corporate travel internationally. The demand for vaccines, including destination specific vaccines, will also increase as health consciousness grows and the region is exposed to disease outbreaks from other countries. Governments in the Asia-Pacific region continue to endorse and strengthen their national immunization guidelines and are collaborating with private clinics to strengthen the ability to obtain travel vaccinations. The digital transformation in healthcare also includes teleconsultations and will impact demand for travel medical advice prior to travel.

Segmental Insights:

By Service/ Offering:

In 2024, on site clinics and travel health clinics collectively operated about 40% of the market share making this the highest % of service type. On site clinics offer travelers access to fully and properly administered travel vaccinations, knowledgeable medical assessments, and region or destination-based risk assessments. They are very likely to become more available in hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics that offer travel health services. Increased access to these locations is important to capitalize on increased travel health services to a growing sector of travelers. More international travelers are seeking verified and certified vaccination services as a completion of their travels, also increasing the reliance on these clinics. Agencies and health centers are also beginning to work together in partnership which will help further expand the services and clinics availability.

In the forecast period, it is predicted that the telemedicine or virtual pre travel consultation services market segment will have the highest market growth rate. Rapid technological adoption for virtual consultations and the need for flexible, expedited, and guided professional advice will contribute to significant growth in telemedicine segments of the travel health space. Telemedicine services can provide destination-based vaccine recommendations, health certificates, and risk-based assessments all from the comfort of home. Telemedicine and virtual platforms can also leverage smart symptom trackers, automated reminders for vaccines, and appointment scheduling for vaccination clinics to elevate the overall travel-health experience. This model may be even more appealing for travellers going to remote destinations or involving busy professionals.

By Vaccination Type Administered:

In 2024, the routine and core travel vaccines segment accounted for approximately 38% of market revenue, making it the largest vaccine type segment. This includes a variety of core vaccines to the itinerary recommended for travelers to destinations around the world where they are at greater risk of exposure to a deadly disease and/or the clinical presentation of clinically confirmed disease, such as hepatitis A/B, typhoid, yellow fever, meningococcal, and tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis. Demand remains high for travel vaccines as a result of heightened awareness of health threats worldwide and specific country-entry requirements for certain travel vaccines. Travelers rely on travel clinics with certified providers to ensure they are offered WHO-approved and current vaccines. Additionally, the larger application of routine vaccines to both leisure and business travel continues to drive this very large segment.

The others/new travel vaccines segment will continue to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This includes new vaccines for diseases such as chikungunya, dengue, and new strains of influenza, to name a few, which are becoming prevalent in travel destinations because of changing climate and human mobility. Newer vaccines are being used in conjunction with an increase in medical tourism and adventure travel to remote or tropical locations. Pharmaceutical companies are also developing new formulations of vaccines, which could be used to face pathogen changes and improve efficacy and coverage of vaccines.

By Customer/Traveler type:

The market for leisure travelers and tourists accounted for around 48% share in 2024, owing to the global increase in vacations, international travel, and adventure travel. Increasing knowledge regarding safety while traveling and higher disease risk have helped encourage holiday travelers to seek out pre-travel vaccinations. This travel group usually brings an ‘obligation’ to travel to destinations with recommended or mandatory immunization for diseases like yellow fever, hepatitis, and typhoid. The role of travel influencers, efforts by tourism boards, and online travel sites also increased awareness and pointed travelers to authentic authorized vaccines and vaccination sites. As international travel begins to rebound post-pandemic, leisure travelers will continue to represent the largest segment of revenue, underlining their demand for timely and trustworthy travel vaccination services.

The segment of expatriates and long-term travelers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. This category includes workers, students, volunteers, and business travelers who go abroad internationally for a long-durations (defined as long-term traveler). The prolonged stays and travels of long-term travelers generally mean that their exposures to infectious diseases will also be prolonged, and typically subject to defined vaccination requirements and health consultations. In addition, many times, the home country will require vaccinations for residency, education or employment visa, which increases demand. Expatriates and long-term travelers will also require vaccines that are tailored to their region of outbreak and for long-term, planned exposures.

By Business Model/Payer Mix:

The out-of-pocket or direct payment model was responsible for the leading revenue share of 54% in 2024 due to the simplicity, immediacy, and variety of obtainable self-paid travel vaccination services. Many travelers seek direct-pay methods because they provide instant access to vaccination services, are paperwork-light, and widely available at pharmacies, travel clinics, and airport vaccination centers. Insurance coverage for travel-related vaccines varies by country when and if it is available at all, positioning out-of-pocket as the most frequently selected payment method. The out-of-pocket segment has also benefited from strong demand among leisure travellers and travellers booking trips with little advance notice where a timely vaccination is paramount. With additional recovery of the international travel market, the straightforwardness of the out-of-pocket model is expected to remain the leader.

The travel agency/tour operator bundles model is expected to expand rapidly in the U.S. and certainly globally as bundled travel-health packages become more routine. Numerous travel agencies are now partnering with vaccination clinics to provide coordinated trip packages Ms. Agencies and tour operators offer were comprehensive care that encompasses a vaccine, generally documentation and/or insurance, and pre-travel health consultation. These bundles simplify planning for travellers and keep travelers compliant with destination health regulations. Bundled service options are particularly appealing to first-time international travellers and groups traveling to regions deemed high-risk. The convenience of a single provider offering travel and medical services is accelerating adoption of the model.

Recent Developments:

On 26 June 2025, Valneva announced an exclusive vaccine marketing and distribution agreement with CSL Seqirus for Germany, including the single-dose chikungunya vaccine IXCHIQ starting July 2025, plus Japanese Encephalitis vaccine IXIARO and cholera/ETEC.

Travel Vaccination Service Market Key Players List:

GeoBlue Travel Insurance

CVS Minute Clinic

KlinikTravel

Expedia

Bupa Global

Cigna Global

International Travel Health & Vaccine Clinic

Vernova Healthcare CIC

Advocate Healthcare

Travel Medicine & Vaccination Center

Walgreens



Segments Covered in the Report

By Service Type/Offering

On-site Clinic & Travel Health Centers

Telemedicine/Virtual Pre-travel Consultation

Pharmacy-based Vaccination Services

Occupational/Corporate Travel Health Programs

Mobile Clinics & Outreach/Pop-up Vaccination Events

Airport/Point-of-Entry Vaccination & Rapid Services

By Vaccine Type Administered

Routine & Core Travel Vaccines (e.g., Influenza, Tdap, Hepatitis A/B)

Yellow Fever & Mandatory Entry Vaccines

Typhoid, Cholera, and Enteric Vaccines

Rabies (Pre-Exposure) & Post-Exposure Prophylaxis

Meningococcal Vaccines

Specialty/Regional Vaccines (e.g., Japanese Encephalitis, Tick-borne Encephalitis)

Other/New Travel Vaccines



By Customer/Traveler Type

Leisure Travelers & Tourists

Expatriates/Long-term Travelers

Business & Corporate Travelers

VFR (Visiting Friends & Relatives) Travelers

Healthcare Volunteers & Missionary Travelers

Students/Educational Travel

By Business Model/Payer Mix

Out-of-Pocket/Direct Payment

Travel Agency/Tour Operator Bundles

Employer-sponsored/Corporate Programs

Private Insurance Coverage

Public Health/Government Programs



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





