Grayscale® Sui Trust (GSUI) Begins Trading on OTCQX Market

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced Grayscale® Sui Trust (the “Trust”) has begun trading on OTCQX®, a premier secondary U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc, under the ticker GSUI.

Grayscale® Sui Trust offers investors exposure to Sui, a Layer 1 blockchain engineered to streamline smart-contract creation and deployment. With a developer-centric environment and support for industry-leading transaction speed, Grayscale believes Sui is well positioned for widespread adoption.

“GSUI’s public quotation reflects Grayscale’s effort to offer investors more ways to participate in the growing crypto ecosystem,” said Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary, Head of Product & Research at Grayscale. “Sui’s emphasis on speed, scalability, and user experience reflects the kind of innovation Grayscale seeks to champion — bringing investors exposure to technologies redefining the future of the digital economy.”

“Sui was built to power the next generation of the internet — fast, resilient, and intuitive enough for billions of users. Through Grayscale, more investors and institutions can now take part in that vision, supporting the continued growth of Sui’s technology and the ecosystem around it,” said Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and CPO at Mysten Labs, the original contributors to Sui.

Grayscale® Sui Trust has been available via private placement to eligible accredited investors since August 2024. The quotation marks a step in Grayscale’s strategy to transition private products to public markets and, over time, ETPs, enabling greater investor participation in next-generation protocols.

For more information about GSUI, please visit: https://www.grayscale.com/funds/grayscale-sui-trust

About Grayscale

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a decade-long track record and deep expertise as a digital asset-focused investment platform. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

*Largest digital asset-focused investment platform based on AUM as of 10/31/2025. For other companies in this category, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

GSUI is speculative and entails a high level of risk, including the risk that an investor could lose their entire investment. The Sui protocol was relatively recently conceived, and its particular underlying technological mechanisms may not function as intended, which could have an adverse impact on the value of SUI, respectively, and an investment in the Shares. Grayscale Sui Trust is distributed by Grayscale Securities, LLC.

Although the shares of certain Grayscale products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in the new products should not assume that the shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions regulators, such as the SEC, FINRA, or other regulatory bodies may have regarding such products. As a result, shareholders of such products should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the shares indefinitely. To date, certain products have not met their investment objective, and the shares of such products quoted on OTC Markets have not reflected the value of the digital assets held by such products, less such products’ expenses and other liabilities, but have instead traded at a premium over such value, which at times has been substantial. There have also been instances where the shares of certain products have traded at a discount.

Accredited Investors is defined in rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, as an individual earning more than $200,000 a year (or $300,000 per year with a spouse or spousal equivalent), having a net worth over $1 million either alone or together with a spouse or spousal equivalent, excluding their primary residence, or holding in good standing their Series 7, Series 65, or Series 82 professional certifications. Entities must have $5 million in liquid assets or all beneficial owners must be Accredited Investors.

Extreme volatility of trading prices that many digital assets have experienced in recent periods and may continue to experience, could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Trust and the shares could lose all or substantially all of their value.

Layer 1 Blockchains process and record transactions of decentralized applications. Some blockchains have Layer 2 blockchains built on top of them for scalability.