Whitestone REIT Reaches 99% Occupancy at The Promenade at Fulton Ranch in Chandler, Arizona

Achievement a direct result of Company’s strategic plan to remerchandise the asset to better serve the community’s interests

Salon Suites, Milkshake Factory and Spooner Physical Therapy among the 9 retailers who have opened over the past 36 months

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR), a neighborhood-focused owner and operator of open-air shopping centers in Texas and Arizona, today announced it has reached 99 percent occupancy at The Promenade at Fulton Ranch in Chandler, Arizona, with the recent opening of Salon Suites. The strong occupancy number was achieved as a result of Whitestone’s strategic repositioning of the asset, which began in early 2023 and focuses on curating a merchandising mix that better aligns with the needs of the upscale Fulton Ranch neighborhood that it serves.

Whitestone’s remerchandising plan at Promenade at Fulton Ranch centered on leveraging its strong leasing relationships to bring in retailers that cater to the community’s emphasis on health and wellness. Salon Suites was one of 9 retailers who have opened at property over the past 36 months, joining Oxygen Yoga & Fitness, Gordos Tacos, The Tox, Milkshake Factory, Canine Creek, Acai Republic, Nozomi Sushi House and Spooner Physical Therapy. The reinvigorated tenant mix has been well-received amongst the Fulton Ranch neighborhood, generating a significant uptick in sales and repeat traffic.





“It’s been really rewarding to see the renewed excitement surrounding Promenade at Fulton Ranch as a result of our leasing wins,” stated Matt Okmin, Senior Vice President - Arizona Region. “This asset has always had tremendous embedded growth potential due to its location within the prestigious Fulton Ranch neighborhood, which we have now unlocked through our strategic remerchandising repositioning. Our success at this property is a great case study on how we drive value for our shareholders and communities through our leasing platform and the connections we have across the retail landscape.”

Situated on the high-traffic northeast corner of South Alma Road and West Chandler Heights Road, Promenade at Fulton Ranch offers a value proposition unlike any other in the immediate area. Anchored by high-end retailers (Hornacek's House of Golf, Spice Up Your Home and First Watch) and service providers (Massage Envy and Spooner Physical Therapy), the property is just minutes from Chandler’s booming tech corridor, home to Intel, PayPal, Broadcom and several other prominent employers, and Snedigar Recreation Center and Sportsplex, a 90-acre Recreation Center and sports facility.

Promenade at Fulton Ranch is one of three neighborhood shopping centers Whitestone owns in Chandler, part of the “Silicon Desert” in one of the fastest-growing large cities in the United States. The company also operates Fulton Ranch Towne Center and The Shops at Pecos Ranch.

Whitestone President and COO, Christine Mastandrea commented, “We are embedded in the communities we serve, and and we make it our mission to listen to our tenants and their customers and incorporate that feedback into our long-term asset plans. Promenade at Fulton Ranch is just one of several properties throughout our portfolio where we have executed similar strategies with similar great results. Whitestone prioritizes the consumer experience at our centers and through those efforts adding value at the corporate level to all of our stakeholders.”

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit the Company's investor relations website .

About Promenade at Fulton Ranch

The Promenade at Fulton Ranch is an upscale retail destination located in the prestigious Fulton Ranch community. With its prime location on the northeast corner of South Alma Road and West Chandler Heights Road, the 99,122-square-foot center offers a unique and sophisticated atmosphere for businesses to thrive. Anchored by high-end retailers and service providers, The Promenade at Fulton Ranch provides a diverse mix of amenities to cater to the needs of residents and visitors alike. Benefitting from close proximity to key landmarks such as the Price Road Corridor, the Intel Campus, and the expansive Snedigar Recreation Center and Sportsplex, the plaza enjoys a steady flow of foot traffic and visibility.

