Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Size to Hit USD 14.35 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Amputations, Advanced Wound Care Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market was valued at USD 8.22 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.35 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. This growth is strongly influenced by the rising incidence of diabetic foot infections, increasing amputation rates, and the expanding adoption of advanced wound care solutions.





Foot ulcers remain one of the most serious and overlooked complications of diabetes. They affect an estimated 15% to 25% of diabetic patients during their lifetime. If left untreated, these ulcers can lead to severe infections, tissue damage, gangrene, and eventual limb amputation. Global statistics from the International Diabetes Federation reveal that more than 1 million diabetes-related amputations are performed every year. This trend increases the urgency for highly effective ulcer management and supports the demand for advanced treatments such as negative pressure wound therapy, antimicrobial dressings, and regenerative wound care technologies.

Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are prioritizing early detection programs, strengthening reimbursement support, and establishing advanced wound care centers to reduce amputation rates. These developments are creating steady demand for innovation in diabetic ulcer treatment.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Foot ulcers hold the largest market share around 72% in 2023 owing to the high prevalence among diabetic patients along with its serious health consequences. This segment is likely to continue holding the largest market share owing to the investments being made by governments and healthcare organizations to design tailor-made preventive care programs, diabetic foot screening programs, and patient education initiatives designed to minimize the occurrence of foot ulcers.

By Treatment

Wound care dressings held the largest market share around 48% in 2023 owing to the importance of the product in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers, and pressure ulcers. The increasing investment in advanced wound care products and technologies, such as bioactive and nanotechnology-based dressings, continued strategic government plans to prevent and manage diabetic foot ulcers are propelling the growth of the wound care dressings market.

By End Use Industry

Hospitals and clinics held the largest market share around 38% in 2023 owing to the availability of specialized wound care facilities and advanced treatment, and highly skilled professionals. This segment is further benefiting from the advancing numbers of diabetic foot complications among hospital admissions, along with government reimbursement programs and healthcare initiatives.

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest market share around 48% in 2023 due to the high prevalence of diabetes, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and high government funds for advanced wound care treatment. Solid reimbursement policies are additionally in place in the region as well, which motivate access to higher-level therapy like NPWT, biologics and also, and skin substitutes.

Asia Pacific held a significant market share in 2023. It is due to the rapidly increasing diabetic population, surge in healthcare investments, and growing awareness about advanced wound care treatments. Asia Pacific nations are undergoing health system reforms, expanding insurance coverage, and investing in studies of means for treating wounds and getting access to treatment.

Recent Developments:

The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) evaluated Smith & Nephew's PICO Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System (sNPWT) and concluded that it delivers improved clinical outcomes compared to standard dressings by lowering the risk of surgical site infections. In April 2023, 3M obtained U.S. FDA approval for two advanced products—3M Veraflo Therapy, which includes the 3M Veraflo Cleanse Choice Complete Dressing and the 3M V.A.C. Veraflo Cleanse Choice Dressing. These approvals are intended to enhance 3M's wound care portfolio.

