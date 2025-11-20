Plan International Canada welcomes two new Board members, strengthening leadership in advancing girls’ equality around the world

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global girls’ equality and children’s rights organization Plan International Canada is proud to welcome David Diamond and Christine Healy to its Board of Directors. Both are accomplished business leaders, bringing their unique expertise and a shared commitment to creating a world where every girl can learn, lead, decide and thrive.

David Diamond is an entrepreneur and creative leader whose career bridges storytelling, innovation, and technology. As founder and CEO of one of Canada’s leading creative agencies, he helps organizations connect with audiences in meaningful ways. Diamond brings a forward-looking approach rooted in the belief that creativity and empathy can drive lasting social change.

Christine Healy is an international energy transition executive with extensive experience leading sustainable growth and innovation across six continents. Recognized as one of the Global Top 275 Female Influencers of the Energy Sector, she has held senior leadership roles with AtkinsRéalis, TotalEnergies, and Maersk Oil and Gas. Healy is known for her strategic insight, global perspective and commitment to advancing inclusive and sustainable solutions.

With Diamond and Healy joining the Board, Plan International Canada is strengthening its governance, innovation and impact at a time when girls’ rights are being dismantled in countries around the world. From bans on education to rising political instability, violence and forced marriage, girls are losing ground in the face of escalating crises. The new Board members will support the organization’s continued focus on protecting and supporting girls, because when girls rise, they lift entire communities and drive lasting change for all.

“Our Board is one of our greatest strengths – they’re a best-in-class group of leaders that cares deeply about creating a better future for girls and all children,” said Lindsay Glassco, president and CEO of Plan International Canada. “We’re thrilled to have David and Christine join this community of changemakers who help us adapt and innovate through unprecedented global shifts and growing uncertainty, so that we can stay focused on what matters most: building a world where we are all equal.”

Plan International Canada also extends its gratitude to David Court and Colleen McMorrow, who are completing their terms on the Board. Their leadership and dedication helped advance programs that have touched the lives of millions of children, leaving behind a legacy of strengthened governance, sharpened strategic direction, and elevated maturity across digital, brand and financial systems – both in Canada and at global decision-making tables.

“David and Colleen have helped guide us through some of the most disruptive moments in Canada and around the world over the past several years – from a global pandemic to economic uncertainty,” said The Honourable Rona Ambrose, Chair of the Board. “They’ve showed what it means to lead with conviction, and they’ve also personally supported our work as generous donors and advocates. As we welcome Christine and David, it’s exciting to see how their energy and fresh perspectives will help carry that same dedication forward.”

