Safe & Green Holdings Outlines New Integrated Energy Strategy Following First Year Under Olenox Leadership

The following is a letter to shareholders from the CEO of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

CONROE, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green” or the “Company”) -- As we approach one year since Olenox/NAHD assumed an active leadership role at Safe & Green Holdings, I want to briefly reflect on our progress and outline the strategy guiding us forward.

Over the past year, we have reshaped the Company, strengthened shareholder value, and reduced debt. Despite challenges, decisive actions and strong teamwork have positioned us well for the next phase. During this period, we developed a unified strategy to integrate our business units into a cohesive, market-ready platform.

Olenox’s core business is energy. While our revenue primarily comes from oil and gas sales, we operate as a multifaceted, vertically integrated energy company focused on technologies that reduce production costs, unlock new value, and lower our carbon footprint.

Shortly after assuming leadership, it became clear that modular home construction did not align with the core strengths of either Safe & Green or Olenox. We completed outstanding projects and formally exited the sector last month.

Containerized construction, however, remains a strong asset. The Company holds a valuable license to use recycled shipping containers for new construction, and this capability aligns well with our energy-driven mission. The synergies between containerized construction and energy applications—such as generator enclosures, modular data centers, bitcoin mining units, and industrial systems—became a key driver in shaping our integrated strategy.

Our vision draws from the principle that value increases through both horizontal and vertical integration. For example, natural gas can generate greater value when converted into power, data, or bitcoin, and oil output can be enhanced through containerized modular micro-refineries that create refined products like diesel.

We are now positioning the Company as a fully integrated, technology-enabled, value-added energy producer with controlled manufacturing capabilities. Our focus going forward includes containerized generators, modular data centers, bitcoin mining units, and containerized micro-refineries. By combining in-house and licensed technologies, we can manage the energy value chain from the molecule to power, data output, or refined product.

We look forward to sharing continued progress as we execute this strategy.

Sincerely,

Michael McLaren

Chief Executive Officer

Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

