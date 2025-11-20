Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                20 November 2025
                                        Announcement no. 99/2025





Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate


Interest rate for Jyske Realkredit's:

Series 322.E.CITA12M ja30 RF with ISIN DK0009418592 has per 1 January 2026 and until and including 31 December 2026 been set at 2.352 % p.a.


Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Best Regards

Jyske Realkredit A/S
Web: jyskerealkredit.dk
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.


