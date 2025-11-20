To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 20 November 2025

Announcement no. 99/2025











Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate





Interest rate for Jyske Realkredit's:



Series 322.E.CITA12M ja30 RF with ISIN DK0009418592 has per 1 January 2026 and until and including 31 December 2026 been set at 2.352 % p.a.





Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations



Jyske Realkredit A/S

