CPI Aerostructures Awarded Lot 5 Production Contract of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Program by Raytheon Technologies

- Production Order for Pods and Air Management System valued at up to $42.3 Million –

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that Raytheon, an RTX business, authorized CPI Aero to begin manufacturing of Pods and Air Management System (AMS) for the follow-on Lot 5 Production phase of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) program. Initial funding is set at $21.1 million with a not-to-exceed of $42.3 million. This Lot 5 contract award supports deliveries beginning in 2027.

In December of 2024, the U.S. Navy declared initial operational capability (IOC) for the NGJ-MB Program. The NGJ-MB system, developed by Raytheon, is part of a larger NGJ system that will augment and ultimately replace the legacy ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System currently used on the EA-18G Growler aircraft. NGJ-MB uses the latest digital, software-based and electronically scanned array technologies and provides enhanced capabilities to disrupt, deny, and degrade enemy air defense and ground communication systems. There are two NGJ-MB Pods per EA-18G Growler. CPI Aero is delivering the Pod structure and associated Air Management Systems.

“CPI is proud to be a key supplier to Raytheon across several Strategic Business Units and Product Lines. This award is in recognition of CPI Aero’s performance delivering Next Generation Jammer-Mid Band Pods and AMS on or ahead of schedule. The U.S. Navy and Raytheon communicated how critical the need is for this capability and we are proud to be meeting our commitment to Raytheon, the U.S. Navy, and the Warfighter,” stated Dorith Hakim, president and CEO of CPI Aero.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as a Tier 1 subcontractor to some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, assembly operations and MRO services to this global network of customers. CPI Aero is recognized as a leader within the international aerospace market in such areas as aircraft structural assemblies, military advanced tactical pod structures, engine air inlets, and complex welded products. CPI Aero’s international customer base enjoys a unique combination of large-company capabilities, matched with small-company value, responsiveness, and personal customer service.

