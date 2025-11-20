Hydreight Technologies Ranked #77 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NURS | OTCQB: HYDTF | FSE: SO6) today announced it ranked No. 77 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

Hydreight’s Chief Executive Officer, Shane Madden, attributes the Company’s growth to the continued expansion of its compliant national telehealth and pharmacy infrastructure, and the rapid onboarding of partners to its VSDHOne direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform, which enables healthcare and wellness brands to launch nationwide in days instead of months. Madden said:

“Our revenue growth reflects one thing — the demand for a compliant, scalable, technology-driven healthcare infrastructure in the United States. We’re proud to see Hydreight recognized among the fastest-growing companies in North America. This ranking validates the work our team has done building a nationwide medical, pharmacy, and telehealth network that lets partners scale safely, responsibly, and profitably.”

“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”

Hydreight previously ranked #56 on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and #9 on Deloitte’s 2024 Technology Fast 50™ (Canada), and was recognized again in 2025 as one of Canada’s Technology Fast 50™ award winners.

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year period, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

To be eligible, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that contributes significantly to operating revenue; have base-year revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year revenues of at least US$5 million; have been in business for a minimum of four years; and be headquartered in North America.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.



Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform has hosted a network of over 3000 nurses, over 200 doctors and a pharmacy network through its Doctor networks across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform



Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s, peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, and modular end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

