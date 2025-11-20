MoneyHero and Coinbase Jointly Publish Pulse of Crypto — Singapore 2025 Survey Report

• 61% of finance-forward Singaporeans hold cryptocurrency

• Trust emerges as primary factor in exchange selection, outranking fees

• 58% of crypto-curious Singaporeans prefer holding crypto over trading

• 42% of holders have been invested for >2 years.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a leading tech- and AI-powered personal finance aggregation and comparison platform and a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today jointly published the Pulse of Crypto — Singapore 2025 survey report with Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN).

The survey examined crypto ownership, attitudes and market maturity in Singapore. It surveyed 3,513 active retail investors and members of the wider crypto-curious public in Singapore between 15–19 August 2025. The findings indicate an expansion of participation in Singapore and identify opportunities for growth through improved education, trust-building measures and broader market participation.



Highlights

61% of respondents reported holding crypto during the survey period, indicating that crypto participation has moved beyond niche but is becoming part of retail finance in Singapore.

during the survey period, indicating that crypto participation has moved beyond niche but is becoming part of retail finance in Singapore. The average self-reported portfolio allocation to crypto was 6–12% , indicating interest with limited risk appetite.

, indicating interest with limited risk appetite. HODL bias persists: 58% of respondents identified as “long-term holders” and 22% as “active traders”, indicating a preference for longer holding periods.

When choosing exchanges, trust ranked highest (65%) , followed by fees (42%), underlining the importance of regulated, onshore platforms for Singapore-based users.

, followed by fees (42%), underlining the importance of regulated, onshore platforms for Singapore-based users. Most respondents learned about cryptocurrency through social media (62%), highlighting accessibility alongside a risk of misinformation.



The next chapter of cryptocurrency in Singapore

The report suggests that Singapore’s cryptocurrency market has entered a new phase of maturity: ownership is more common, allocations remain cautious, and trust factors outweigh fees in platform selection. At the same time, education gaps, volatility concerns, and reliance on social media present vulnerabilities. These conditions create both opportunities and responsibilities for stakeholders to support informed participation.

To support responsible development, the report outlines three priorities for Singapore’s financial and crypto ecosystem:

Education: Implement targeted initiatives to close knowledge gaps and reduce reliance on social media as a primary source of information, including balanced content on risks, fees and product features. Trust: Platforms should emphasise security, transparency, and compliance with applicable regulations to reinforce consumer confidence. Growth: With broader adoption, focus on inclusive access, diversified participation and responsible, long-term allocation consistent with individual risk tolerance and regulatory compliance.



Access to the full report

The full report is available on SingSaver website . Readers should review the report’s risk warning statement, methodology and limitations when interpreting the findings.

Rohith Murthy, CEO of MoneyHero, said: “We are excited to work with Coinbase, the global cryptocurrency exchange with operations in Singapore and regulated by MAS. The Pulse of Crypto — Singapore 2025 survey report provides timely, data-driven insights into consumer sentiment on digital assets. As interest grows, objective market data supports product design, consumer education and constructive regulatory dialogue. This joint survey brings together MoneyHero’s leadership in digital acquisition across Southeast Asia with Coinbase’s industry expertise to support understanding and public dialogue around emerging asset classes, reflecting our commitment to financial literacy and transparency.”

Hassan Ahmed, Country Director, Singapore for Coinbase said: “Our joint survey with MoneyHero continues to validate the maturation of Singapore’s cryptocurrency market. Coinbase is on a mission to increase economic freedom by bringing 1 billion people into crypto, and that begins with being the most trusted and compliant exchange in the market. As we deepen our position in Singapore, we remain committed to providing high-quality educational resources that help people make informed decisions. Detailed knowledge and understanding of the market is essential, and it is encouraging to see these priorities reflected in the data.”

Disclaimer

The Company and its subsidiaries do not hold any licence or exemption to carry on business as a Digital Payment Token (“DPT”) service provider issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the Payment Services Act 2019, and do not conduct any regulated activities as defined under the Securities and Futures Act 2001 or the Payment Services Act 2019 of Singapore.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, nor is it intended to constitute, an offer or invitation to provide any securities, capital markets, investment, DPT, or other regulated services to the public in Singapore.

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY) is a leading tech- and AI-powered personal finance aggregation and comparison platform and a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia’s largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 270 commercial partner relationships as of 30 June 2025, and had approximately 5.3 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended 30 June 2025. The Company’s backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC’s digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We’re updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.