Opus Genetics to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (the “Company” or “Opus Genetics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), announced today that management will participate in the following investor conferences.

BTIG 5th Annual Ophthalmology Day (Virtual): Ash Jayagopal, PhD, MBA, Chief Scientific and Development Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, December 1, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference: George Magrath, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A link to the live and archived webcast for the Piper Sandler conference may be accessed on Opus Genetics’ website under the Investors section: Events.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing durable, one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company’s pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with additional candidates targeting RHO, RDH12, and MERTK. Opus Genetics is also advancing Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, an approved small-molecule therapy for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, with additional indications in late-stage development for presbyopia and low-light visual disturbances following keratorefractive surgery. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.

