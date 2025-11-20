Fulton Meadows: New Community Opening in North Lakeland, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the upcoming opening of Fulton Meadows, a brand-new community of upgraded single-family homes located in the heart of North Lakeland. Nestled just off Highway 98 with convenient access to I-4, this charming new neighborhood combines small-town comfort with city connectivity, offering residents a relaxed lifestyle minutes from shopping, dining, and top entertainment in the Lakeland area.

Located only a short drive from vibrant downtown Lakeland and just minutes from everyday essentials like Publix, Walmart, and Sam’s Club, Fulton Meadows provides exceptional access to work, school, and recreation. With a future community park and a picnic area planned, this community is attracting homebuyers looking for comfort, convenience, and lasting value.

Homes in Fulton Meadows feature LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, which includes a suite of modern upgrades at no extra cost. Residents will enjoy energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, 36-inch upper wood cabinetry with crown molding, programmable thermostats, Low-E vinyl windows, and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers—all included in every home. Spacious floor plans and professionally landscaped front yards complete the move-in-ready experience.

Five thoughtfully designed floor plans will be available at Fulton Meadows:

Alafia – 2 beds, 2 baths, 1-car garage, 1,032 sq. ft.





Anclote – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,268 sq. ft.





Hillsborough – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,498 sq. ft.





Manatee – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,707 sq. ft.





Kissimmee – 4 beds, 3 baths, 2-car garage, 1,981 sq. ft.





Residents of Fulton Meadows will enjoy proximity to dozens of lakes and parks throughout Lakeland. Popular destinations such as Bonnet Springs Park, Lake Morton, the Florida Children’s Museum, and Lakeland Square Mall are all just minutes away, making it easy to enjoy the best of both nature and city life.

With incredible builder-paid closing costs and a streamlined homebuying process, now is the perfect time to learn more about this highly anticipated new community. For more information about the grand opening on November 22nd, call 866-819-0406 ext 1236.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3c5bf2f-1b52-4894-bf36-d80a91efff26