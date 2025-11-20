IP Strategy Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPST), the first company to adopt a treasury reserve policy centered on the $IP token powered by the Story AI-native blockchain network, today announced that it has received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it has regained compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and that the Company’s prior deficiency is now closed. Nasdaq’s notice confirmed that for the ten consecutive business days from November 5, 2025 to November 18, 2025, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was at or above $1.00 per share.

As previously disclosed, on April 14, 2025, Nasdaq notified the Company that its common stock had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the prior 30 consecutive business days, as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rules. With Nasdaq’s latest notification, IP Strategy is once again in full compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and to operate a validator for the Story Protocol. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. is the registered corporate name of IP Strategy.

About Story

Story is the AI-native blockchain network powering the $IP token and making intellectual property programmable, traceable, and monetizable in real time. Backed by $136 million from a16z crypto, Polychain Capital, and Samsung Ventures, Story launched its mainnet in February 2025 and has rapidly become a leading infrastructure for tokenized intellectual property. Story allows creators and enterprises to turn media, data, and AI-generated content into legally enforceable digital assets with embedded rights, enabling automated licensing and new markets for intellectual property across AI and entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

