Twelve Ways to Give Back this Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are all about giving and at the YMCA, we’ve created a simple way to discover 12 ways you can give back to your community!

12 Days of Giving:

Confidence – Teaching kids and adults to swim safely. Adventure – Sending children to camp for summer fun and growth. Connection – Helping older adults build friendships and stay active. Activity – Offering group exercise for mind, body, and spirit. Passion – Inspiring kids through youth sports. Purpose – Providing meals and fighting hunger in our community. Friends – Ensuring everyone has access to Y programs through scholarships. Curiosity – Sparking wonder through childcare and afterschool programs. Strength – Supporting health through evidence-based programs. Voice – Empowering teens and young adults to lead change. Perspective – Building welcoming communities for all. Joy in Giving – Celebrating generosity and volunteerism.

This isn’t just a fundraiser; it’s a daily reminder of the impact that generosity can have right here at home. To learn more about any of the programs listed above or make a life-changing donation, visit ymca.org/donate.

