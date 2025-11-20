Formula Systems Reports Third Quarter and Nine-Months Period Ended September 30, 2025 Financial Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FORTY) (“Formula Systems,” or the “Company”), a global information technology group engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its third quarter and nine-months period ended September 30, 2025 results of operations.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

On August 13, 2025, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, (hereafter “Sapiens”) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Advent, a leading global private equity investor, for $43.50 per common share, in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will continue to retain significant minority ownership in Sapiens, which under the new structure will translate into an approximately 18% ownership stake. Retaining this meaningful minority position reflects the Company’s continued conviction in Sapiens’ long-term strategy, its talented team, and the exciting opportunities ahead in partnership with Advent to accelerate the transition to AI and SaaS, delivering the next generation of insurance solutions for Sapiens customers. On November 19, 2025, Sapiens held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders at which all proposals relating to the definitive agreement were approved. The transaction is expected to close during 2025 fourth quarter or during the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals. Following the signing of the definitive agreement by Sapiens’ to be acquired by Advent and its approval by Sapiens’ shareholders, the consolidated results of Sapiens are reported separately as discontinued operations in our third quarter financial statements.



Revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, increased by approximately 23.6% year over year, to approximately $696.6 million, compared to approximately $563.6 million in the same period last year.

Operating income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, increased by approximately 10.8% year over year, to approximately $54.6 million, compared to approximately $49.2 million in the same period last year. Operating income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 included a capital gain in an amount of $6.5 million, realized from the initial public offering of our affiliate, TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd, on the Tel-Aviv stock exchange. This gain reflected the appreciation in value of our investment in TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd and was recorded under “Other income, net” in our consolidated financial statements. Excluding the capital gain recorded with respect to TSG IT Advanced Systems’ initial public offering, operating income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 would have increased by approximately 27.7% compared to the same period last year.

Net income from continued operation attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, decreased by approximately 26.4% year over year, to approximately $11.6 million, or $0.73 per fully diluted share, compared to $15.8 million, or $1.00 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. Excluding the impact of the capital gain recorded with respect to TSG IT Advanced Systems initial public offering, net income from continued operation attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, would have increased by approximately 25.2% compared to the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, decreased by approximately 26.6% year over year, to approximately $17.3 million, or $1.08 per fully diluted share, compared to $23.6 million, or $1.51 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. Excluding the impact of the capital gain recorded with respect to TSG IT Advanced Systems initial public offering, net income attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 would have increased by approximately 1.2% compared to the same period last year.

Financial Highlights for the Nine-Months Period Ended September 30, 2025

Revenues for the nine-months period ended September 30, 2025, increased by approximately 15.6% to approximately $1.92 billion, compared to approximately $1.66 billion in the same period last year.

Operating income for the nine-months period ended September 30, 2025, increased by approximately 14.4% to approximately $154.8 million, compared to approximately $135.3 million in the same period last year. Excluding the capital gain recorded with respect to TSG IT Advanced Systems initial public offering, operating income for the nine-months period ended September 30, 2025, would have increased by approximately 20.2% compared to the same period last year.

Net income from continued operation attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders for the nine-months period ended September 30, 2025, decreased by approximately 12.8% year over year, to approximately $32.2 million, or $2.02 per fully diluted share, compared to approximately $36.9 million, or $2.36 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. Excluding the impact of the capital gain recorded with respect to TSG IT Advanced Systems initial public offering, net income from continued operation attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders for the nine-months period ended September 30, 2025, would have increased by approximately 5.9% compared to the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders for the nine-months period ended September 30, 2025, decreased by approximately 13.3% year over year, to approximately $51.7 million, or $3.24 per fully diluted share, compared to approximately $59.6 million, or $3.81 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. Excluding the impact of the capital gain recorded with respect to TSG IT Advanced Systems initial public offering, net income attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders for the nine-months period ended September 30, 2025, would have decreased by approximately 2.7% compared to the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2025, Formula Systems held 48.12%, 43.42%, 46.71%, 69.1%, 42.32%, 90.1%, 80%, 100%, 100% and 51% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Technologies Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd., ZAP Group Ltd., Shamrad Electronics (1997) Ltd., and Hashahar Telecom and Electricity Ltd., respectively.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits totaled approximately $432.1 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to approximately $563.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Total equity as of September 30, 2025, was approximately $1.58 billion (representing 47.4% of the total consolidated statements of financial position), compared to approximately $1.39 billion (representing 46.1% of the total consolidated statements of financial position) as of December 31, 2024.



Declaration of Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2025

Based on the Company’s results, the Company’s board of directors approved the distribution of a cash dividend in an amount of NIS 1.64 per share (approximately $0.50 per share) and in an aggregate amount of approximately NIS 25.2 million (approximately $7.7 million).



The dividend is payable on January 13, 2026, to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, as appropriate) on December 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid in New Israeli Shekels with respect to the Company's ordinary shares traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and American Depositary Receipts traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.



In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.

Debentures Covenants

As of September 30, 2025, Formula Systems was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by it, based on the following achievements:

Covenant 1

Target equity attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): required to be above $325 million.



Actual equity attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders as of September 30, 2025 was $777.7 million.

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula Systems’ Series C and D Secured Debentures): required to be below 65%.



Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization, as of September 30, 2025, was 6.34%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four most recent quarters): required to be below 5.



Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA as of September 30, 2025 was 0.13.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said: “We are very pleased to continue our strong momentum delivering solid and consistent results this quarter. Our performance underscores our sustained commitment to fostering durable growth and operational excellence across all major parts of our business lines. We take pride in our ongoing recognition as industry leaders, as we broaden and advance our capabilities in rapidly evolving technologies, including cloud, cybersecurity, digital solutions, data, DevOps and AI. These technologies enable us to provide significant value to our customers by supporting them in optimizing, accelerating and scaling their operations.”

“Matrix reported its best third quarter in history with record-breaking results recorded across all its key financial indices: revenues, gross profit, operating income, net income and EBITDA. Matrix revenues for the third quarter grew by approximately 15.7% year over year, when measured based on New Israeli Shekel, reaching an all-time third quarter high of NIS 1.64 billion (approximately $488.0 million). Operating income for the third quarter increased by 21.5%, year over year, when measured based on New Israeli Shekel, reaching an all-time third quarter high of NIS 131.5 million (approximately $39.1 million). Matrix's leading position, particularly in high-demand technologies and solutions, its broad range of technological services and solutions, its wide sectoral diversification, and its wide U.S. operations all enable Matrix to maintain its vitality, value, and leadership in the industry for its clients, partners, and investors. These strengths allow Matrix to continue demonstrating growth even during challenging political and security periods, including the mobilization of hundreds of Matrix employees to reserve duty.”

“Magic Software reported another strong quarter of growth and resilience, delivering record breaking third quarter and nine-months period performance in key financial indices, achieving all-time highs in revenues, gross profit and operating income, while continuing to strengthen its operational foundations and expand its strategic footprint in key markets, including the United States, where momentum remains robust. Magic Software results of operations demonstrate its strong position in the IT market along with the sustained demand for its digital, AI-driven and cloud transformation solutions, combined with disciplined execution across the organization. Magic Software revised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, increasing the previous estimated range of $600 million to $610 million to a revised range of $610 million to $620 million. This updated guidance reflects Magic Software’s sustained operational momentum and favorable outlook for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, representing an anticipated annual revenue growth rate of approximately 10.4% to 12.2%. We believe in Magic Software’s ability to sustain momentum and drive long-term profitability, delivering lasting value to its shareholders.”

Matrix IT and Magic Software are now advancing into the final phase of completing the merger of Magic Software into Matrix IT, an undertaking that represents the largest merger ever executed in the Israeli IT sector, subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval at the special general meetings of shareholders of each of the companies, both scheduled for December. This transaction constitutes for both companies a pivotal strategic milestone. The merger is expected to significantly enhance the combined entity’s scale, capabilities, and global positioning, creating one of the largest publicly traded IT services companies worldwide. Based on current share prices of both companies. the combined entity is projected to exceed a valuation of NIS 11 billion (approximately $3.4 billion) and will benefit from an expanded international footprint, with particular strengthening in its core target market in the United States.

“Michpal Technologies’ successfully concluded on September 21, 2025 its initial public offering of 4,910,000 ordinary shares on the Tel-Aviv stock exchange at an initial public offering price of NIS 61.1 per share (approximately $18.6 per share) raising approximately NIS 288.7 million, net of issuance expenses (approximately $87.3 million). Michpal Technologies together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Michpal Group”) engage in the fields of payroll, recruitment, time and attendance, pension administration, and human resources, as well as in the provision of software solutions for business and financial processes. As part of its activities, the Michpal Group develops and offers a broad suite of services, software products and proprietary technological solutions covering the full spectrum of human capital management within organizations. These offerings integrate cloud-based, artificial intelligence and automation technologies, alongside advanced solutions for the management of complex (partly digital) business processes across multiple use cases. Michpal Technologies concluded the third quarter of 2025 with revenues of NIS 49.8 million (approximately $14.8 million), growing 24.1% year over year when measured based on New Israeli Shekel.

“TSG concluded the third quarter of 2025 with strong results, demonstrating significant growth in revenue and profits. Revenues for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 30.4% year over year, when measured based on New Israeli Shekel, to NIS 109.8 million (approximately $32.6 million). Operating income for the third quarter, when measured based in New Israeli Shekel, increased by 50.9% year-over-year, when measured based on New Israeli Shekel, to NIS 10.1 million (approximately $3.0 million), compared to NIS 6.7 million (approximately $1.8 million) in the same period last year. TSG’s continued growth is driven by a combination of business combination and organic expansion, mainly in its defense-sector activities, including, among other things, the initial delivery of licenses to the United States Army pursuant to a strategic agreement with an American company. Concurrently, TSG is experiencing growing demand from local municipalities and public-sector entities.”

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula Systems’ stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of its group of companies. These financial measures are prepared consistently with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula Systems’ share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula Systems believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula Systems’ stand-alone financial position. Formula Systems’ management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance in the current period to that of prior periods for trend analysis. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula Systems’ financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula Systems urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.

About Formula Systems

Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025(*) 2024(*) 2025(*) 2024(*) Unaudited Unaudited Revenues 696,638 563,631 1,918,748 1,660,220 Cost of revenues 560,930 453,652 1,539,697 1,335,746 Gross profit 135,708 109,979 379,051 324,474 Research and development costs, net 4,936 4,528 14,736 11,847 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 76,218 63,432 209,531 184,559 Other income, net - 7,207 - 7,207 Operating income 54,554 49,226 154,784 135,275 Financial expenses, net 8,852 6,327 26,451 17,132 Income before taxes on income 45,702 42,899 128,333 118,143 Taxes on income 11,940 9,598 33,750 28,017 Income after taxes 33,762 33,301 94,583 90,126 Share of profit of companies accounted for at equity, net 928 324 1,967 293 Net income from continued operations 34,690 33,625 96,550 90,419 Net income from discontinued operations 13,269 18,059 45,237 52,318 Net income 47,959 51,684 141,787 142,737 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continued operations 23,096 17,865 64,384 53,532 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations 7,535 10,201 25,706 29,589 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 30,631 28,066 90,090 83,121 Net income attributable to Formula's shareholders from continued operations 11,594 15,760 32,166 36,887 Net income attributable to Formula's shareholders from discontinued operations 5,734 7,858 19,531 22,729 Net income attributable to Formula's shareholders 17,328 23,618 51,697 59,616 Earnings per share from continued operations (basic) 0.76 1.03 2.10 2.42 Earnings per share from discontinued operations (basic) 0.37 0.52 1.28 1.49 Earnings per share (basic) 1.13 1.55 3.38 3.91 Earnings per share from continued operations (diluted) 0.73 1.00 2.02 2.36 Earnings per share from discontinued operations (diluted) 0.35 0.51 1.22 1.45 Earnings per share (diluted) 1.08 1.51 3.24 3.81 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic) 15,309,139 15,305,453 15,308,389 15,304,360 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 15,804,200 15,650,374 15,765,582 15,616,220 (*) Following the signing of a definitive agreement by Sapiens’ to be acquired by Advent and its approval by Sapiens' shareholders,

the consolidated results of Sapiens are reported separately as discontinued operations in our third quarter financial statements.







FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2025(*) 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 431,312 507,799 Short-term deposits 770 55,401 Trade receivables, net 784,099 803,235 Prepaid expenses and other accounts receivable 80,562 89,882 Inventories 26,271 30,728 Assets in disposal groups classified as held for sale 737,845 - Total current assets 2,060,859 1,487,045 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Long-term investments and receivables 52,505 54,629 Deferred taxes 26,549 33,850 Investments in companies accounted for at equity 37,085 39,196 Property, plant and equipment, net 45,891 51,795 Right-of-use assets 147,796 156,225 Intangible assets, net and goodwill 956,582 1,192,156 Total non-current assets 1,266,408 1,527,851 Total assets 3,327,267 3,014,896 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Loans from banks and others 173,938 141,782 Debentures 75,305 86,782 Current maturities of lease liabilities 41,516 45,240 Trade payables 285,476 296,211 Deferred revenues 146,576 173,959 Employees and payroll accrual 203,815 234,845 Other accounts payable 60,547 98,046 Dividend payable 7,838 - Liabilities in respect of business combinations 7,504 9,191 Put options of non-controlling interests 61,403 52,420 Liabilities directly associated with assets in disposal groups classified as held for sale 226,368 - Total current liabilities 1,290,286 1,138,476 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Loans from banks and others 72,038 62,733 Debentures 163,446 188,090 Lease liabilities 112,454 119,586 Other long-term liabilities 81 11,708 Deferred taxes 39,722 42,894 Deferred revenues 17,089 12,522 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 9,503 8,751 Put options of non-controlling interests 39,566 30,553 Employee benefit liabilities 5,714 10,238 Total long-term liabilities 459,613 487,075 EQUITY Total equity attributable to Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. shareholders 777,693 679,338 Non-controlling interests 799,675 710,007 Total equity 1,577,368 1,389,345 Total liabilities and equity 3,327,267 3,014,896 (*) Following the signing of a definitive agreement by Sapiens’ to be acquired by Advent and its approval by Sapiens' shareholders, the consolidated results of Sapiens are reported separately as discontinued operations in our third quarter financial statements.





FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 68,390 25,599 Dividend receivable 16,044 12,013 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. classified as held for sale 277,960 - Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 3,448 4,798 Total current assets 365,842 42,410 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Investment in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity (*) Matrix IT Ltd. 183,429 162,133 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. - 264,349 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 133,247 133,786 TSG 23,000 20,453 Michpal Group 112,605 69,127 ZAP 55,834 55,392 Other 48,528 47,722 Total investment in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity 556,643 752,962 Other investments and Long term receivables 21,683 24,860 Property, plants and equipment, net 14 10 Total non-current assets 578,340 777,832 Total assets 944,182 820,242 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Loans from banks and others 2,527 2,294 Debentures 51,795 45,807 Trade payables 1,216 1,146 Other accounts payable 5,860 2,109 Put options of non-controlling interests 1,181 1,005 Dividends payable 7,838 - Total current liabilities 70,417 52,361 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Loans from banks and others 1,470 3,047 Debentures 94,602 85,496 Total long-term liabilities 96,072 88,543 EQUITY 777,693 679,338 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 944,182 820,242 (*) The investments' carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the Group and representing the investments’ cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.



