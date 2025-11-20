EXL named a Leader in Everest Group’s 2025 Clinical and Care Management Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced that it has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s Clinical and Care Management (CCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 report.

The Everest Group report evaluates 20 leading CCM operations providers through its RFI process, client reference checks, and ongoing market analysis. EXL is cited for its embedded data and AI capabilities, flexible engagement model that supports all CCM subprocesses and ability to deliver workflow improvements through technology-driven insights to its clients.

“Rising care complexity, workforce constraints, and financial risk exposure are ratcheting up the pressure on payers and providers. As value-based care adoption accelerates, buyers are demanding solutions that embed predictive risk modeling, generative AI, and intelligent automation into proven workflows to elevate patient outcomes and optimize clinician productivity,” said Vivek Jetley, president and head of insurance, healthcare and life sciences at EXL. “This Leader recognition from Everest Group is an affirmation of our vision and execution in helping our clients achieve their goals in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.”

“Healthcare enterprises face fragmented data, rising acuity and staffing shortages, even as they are pressed to improve outcomes, experience and cost. These pressures are accelerating demand for partners that can automate high-effort work and deliver clinically-informed insights at scale to improve outcomes, elevate experience and reduce total cost of care,” said Lloyd Fernandes, practice director, Everest Group. “EXL addresses these challenges by embedding data and AI across care management through its care management solutions, which unify data and orchestrate utilization and case management workflows to speed decisions and close care gaps. These capabilities, coupled with its flexible engagement model, global delivery network, and clinically trained teams spanning across population health to quality improvement, reinforce EXL’s Leader position in Everest Group’s CCM Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework that measures an organization’s impact created within the market and the ability to deliver solutions successfully. Market Impact is evaluated through market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered. Vision and capability, the measurement for successful solution delivery, is assessed by evaluating each firm’s vision and strategy, scope of offered services, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. The report uses this framework to classify service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.

Discover how EXL helps enterprises address critical healthcare challenges, click here.

To read more about the Everest Group’s CCM Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, click here.

