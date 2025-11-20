Intelligent Bio Solutions to Participate in Noble Capital Markets’ 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference on December 2-3, 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that its management team will participate in Noble Capital Markets’ 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference, taking place over December 2-3, 2025, in Boca Raton, Florida.

Conference Details

Date: December 2–3, 2025

Location: Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presentation Location: Presentation Room 2

A webcast recording of INBS’s presentation will be available the following day on INBS’s investor relations website, as well as Noble’s website and on Channelchek, for 90 days after the event.

Interested investors can register to attend here using the discount code INBSNOBLECON.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the INBS management team, please contact your Noble Capital Markets representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at INBS@ksca.com.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the U.S. include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

