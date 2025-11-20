SAIC Secures $1.4 Billion COBRA Task Order to Fast-Track Warfighting Technologies from Concept to Combat

RESTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s leading mission integrator, Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC), has been awarded the $1.4 billion COBRA (Collaborative Operations for Battlespace Resilient Architecture) task order in support of the Department of War (DoW). COBRA will leverage SAIC’s expertise in command and control (C2) and commercial solutions to rapidly develop and deliver multi-domain warfighting technologies that can be integrated with both new and existing platforms. The task order spans a five-year performance period and is set for a late 2025 start.

COBRA gives military commands flexibility to modernize existing systems across the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) ecosystem. For example, combatant commands like Indo-Pacific Command can use COBRA to deliver technological innovation for mission requirements. This enables rapid system development and inclusion in military exercises for evaluation and improvement.

“COBRA highlights the urgent need to deliver integrated, all-domain capabilities to our warfighters,” said Vincent DiFronzo, Executive Vice President of Air Force and Combatant Commands Business Group. “SAIC will use our proven experience, speed, and flexibility to fast-track warfighting technologies from concept to combat. With rigorous execution, we will rapidly deliver next-gen capabilities that accelerate decision superiority, strengthen readiness and enhance lethality.”

Fueled by SAIC mission integration and a commitment to open “plug and play” solutions that avoid vendor lock, COBRA will help military commands respond more quickly to urgent and emerging operational requirements. SAIC will securely integrate all-domain (sea, land, air, space and cyber) data to enhance global combat effects. These efforts will include digital engineering and new system development for CJADC2, modeling and simulation, rapid prototyping and Quick-Reaction Capabilities (QRCs), testing, evaluation, user Concept of Operations (CONOPS), data analytics, modernization in unmanned systems and cybersecurity, and more.

“This $1.4 billion COBRA award demonstrates the importance of technology-enabled decision superiority and mission outcomes for our customers,” said Chief Technology Officer Bob Ritchie. “SAIC is proud to be a trusted mission integration partner of America's warfighters innovating at the speed of mission need, now and in the future.”

