Biddable Assets Launches AI-Powered Media Optimization for the World’s Largest Advertisers

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning biddable media strategist and founder of Up and to the Right, John Donahue, today announced the launch of Biddable Assets Inc., a new AI-driven venture dedicated to transforming how enterprise advertisers optimize media at scale.

The company’s initial product offering, Media Optimization Manager, is an AI-powered platform that centralizes and automates media optimization across auction-based environments, including programmatic and paid social. Designed for the world’s most complex global marketers, the solution leverages custom algorithms to help brands maximize efficiency, effectiveness, and value across campaigns.

Building on a decade of experience driving measurable cost savings and performance gains for leading global advertisers, Donahue and his team developed the platform to unite auction science, data science, and marketing science within a single adaptive system. with custom AI integrations and machine learning. The result is a dynamic approach that identifies and acts on untapped media opportunities, unlocking growth across brands, campaigns, and markets.

“AI is perfectly suited to optimize high-volume, fast-moving biddable markets — it can be trained to learn and respond to market conditions and advertisers’ needs intuitively and sustainably,” said John Donahue, Founder and CEO of Biddable Assets. “This allows for entirely new optimization methods that operate at a depth and scale never before possible.”

Biddable Assets already has early traction, with two global Fortune 100 CPG brands signed on as initial clients, revenue commitments from a key HoldCo design partner, and TD7 participating as an investor.

Biddable Assets has also added Mark Damien, formerly of Eureka Informatics, as Partner and Chief Data Scientist. A leading voice in advertising data science for two decades, Damien has architected advanced data solutions for global brands including Estée Lauder, Unilever, and Bonobos.

Media Optimization Manager is currently in pre-beta development. Biddable Assets is inviting a select group of global advertisers to participate in early trials in Q4 2025. For more information, please visit biddableassets.com . For press inquiries please contact howcanwehelp@biddableassets.com.