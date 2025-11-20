Vivakor Announces 7% Revenue Growth to $17.0 Million and $60 Million in Debt Reduction for Q3 2025; Raises $11.2 Million in Equity Subsequent to Quarter End

Dallas, TX, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) (“Vivakor” or the “Company”), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation service, today announced financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (YoY):

Revenue increased 7% to $17.0 million;

Gross profit increased 173% to $4.7 million;

Gross margin improved 1700 basis points to 27.8%;

Adjusted EBITDA increased to approximately $4 million, reflecting significant operational improvements;

Total assets at $160.1 million; and

Stockholders’ equity at $64.0 million.

Revenue Breakdown:

Transportation and Logistics: $4.7 million

Transportation and Logistics (related party): $2.5 million

Terminaling and Storage (related party): $0.9 million

Supply and Trading: $8.9 million

Divestiture on July 30, 2025

On July 30, 2025, Vivakor completed the sale of certain non-core business units of Meridian Equipment Leasing, LLC and Equipment Transport, LLC—subsidiaries formerly acquired with the Endeavor Entities in October 2024. The divestitures were executed as part of the Company’s strategic plan to streamline operations and sharpen its focus on core midstream transportation, terminaling, and environmental processing services.

The transaction generated approximately $11 million in net consideration and resulted in the elimination of approximately $59 million of debt, significantly improving Vivakor’s credit profile and strengthening its overall capital structure.

By exiting the produced water transportation segment, the Company expects to realize meaningful annualized interest expense savings. The divestiture also enhances operational efficiency and frees up both capital and management resources to concentrate on higher-margin, higher-growth business lines aligned with Vivakor’s long-term strategic direction.

Management Commentary

Vivakor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Ballengee commented, “This third quarter represents a pivotal turning point for Vivakor. In July, we completed the divestiture of non-performing assets, a strategic move that strengthened our balance sheet and sharpened our focus on core, high-growth opportunities. Our remaining midstream assets, including our trucking fleet, pipeline infrastructure, crude oil transfer stations, terminal equipment, and storage facilities, are now better aligned to support and create synergies with our expanding supply and trading platform.”

Ballengee continued, “We are particularly excited about the momentum in our supply and trading business. With the recent closing of an intermediation facility and the expected launch of our Remediation Processing Center in Houston during the first quarter of 2026, we are well positioned for continued growth. Early commodity trading transactions in crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas have been highly encouraging, and we are focused on accelerating activity across these markets. This initiative enhances our ability to manage commodity flows, integrate volumes across our transportation and terminal assets, and generate immediate, accretive revenue while diversifying and expanding our crude oil marketing capabilities.”

Vivakor Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Hawley added, “With the divestiture and several capital initiatives now completed, we have significantly strengthened our liquidity profile and enhanced our financial flexibility. Since taking on the role of CFO, my priority has been to execute a disciplined and accretive capital plan that expands our working capital resources to support increased customer demand. We are now well positioned to scale our trading and logistics operations efficiently while maintaining a strong balance sheet, financial stability, and operational agility.”

Financial Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025, increased $1.1 million, or 7%, to $17.0 million, compared to $15.9 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by higher activity within our transportation and logistics and terminaling and storage segments, largely attributable to the operations of the Endeavor Entities acquired in the business combination completed on October 1, 2024.

Gross profit increased $3.0 million, or 173%, to $4.7 million, compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Gross margin expanded to 27.8%, up from 10.8% in the prior-year period, reflecting operational efficiencies and improved mix across our service offerings.

Operating loss increased $7.1 million, or 361%, to $9.0 million, compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The 2025 operating loss included $4.28 million in non-cash expenses, comprised of $3.0 million of depreciation and amortization and $1.28 million in stock-based compensation. This compares to $1.59 million of non-cash expenses in the prior-year period, including $1.1 million of depreciation and amortization and $0.49 million of stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2025, improved by $5.5 million to $4.0 million from a loss of $1.5 million for the same period in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA reflects EBITDA further adjusted for non-cash and one-time items, including unrealized gains/losses on marketable securities, stock compensation, non-qualified option expenses, loss on conversion of debt, and loss on disposition of assets. These adjustments totaled approximately $9.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and $0.83 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $36.0 million, an increase of $34.3 million compared to a net loss of $1.7 million in the prior-year period. Net loss per share was ($2.09), compared to ($0.06) in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the non-cash loss on conversion of debt of $9.8 million and non-cash interest expense of $14.4 million.





