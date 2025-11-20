Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.01 Per Common Share for the Third Quarter 2025

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $7.2 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. This compares to a net income of $3.7 million and a net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. Earnings per share for the third quarter of 2025 were $0.05 basic and diluted, compared to $0.02 basic and $0.00 diluted in the same quarter of 2024.

Time charter revenues were $51.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $57.5 million for the same quarter of 2024. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter last year, was primarily attributable to the sale of two vessels in 2025 and one vessel in September 2024.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $14.7 million and net income attributable to common stockholders amounted to $10.4 million. This compares to a net income of $3.0 million and a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.3 million for the same period in 2024. Time charter revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $161.5 million, compared to $171.1 million for the same period in 2024. Earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $0.09 basic and diluted, compared to a loss per share of $0.01 basic and diluted for the same period in 2024.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The cash dividend will be payable on December 17, 2025, to all common shareholders of record as of December 8, 2025. As of November 18, 2025, the Company has 115,781,752 common shares issued and outstanding and 16,207,541 outstanding warrants.

Fleet Employment (As of November 18, 2025)
          
 VESSEL SISTER SHIPS*GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY)COM**CHARTERERSDELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS****NOTES
 BUILT DWT 
9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers
1DSI Phoenix A16,5005.00%Bulk Trading SA6-May-248-Aug-25 
 2017 60,456  13,5004.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.8-Aug-251/Oct/2026 - 30/Nov/2026 
2DSI Pollux A14,0004.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.28-Dec-234-Sep-251
 2015 60,446  14,0005.00%Bunge SA, Geneva30-Sep-255-Dec-252
3DSI Pyxis A13,1005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd8-Nov-2420/Feb/2026 - 20/Apr/2026 
 2018 60,362       
4DSI Polaris A15,4005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd20-Jul-241-Jul-25 
 2018 60,404 12,2504.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.1-Jul-2521/Jul/2026 - 21/Sep/2026 
5DSI Pegasus A15,2504.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd5-Sep-2425-Jul-253
 2015 60,508  14,2504.75%15-Aug-2520/May/2026 - 20/Jul/2026
6DSI Aquarius B13,3005.00%Bunge SA, Geneva6-Dec-247-Nov-25 
 2016 60,309  14,5005.00%7-Nov-251/Nov/2026 - 31/Dec/2026 
7DSI Aquila B12,2505.00%Western Bulk Carriers AS21-Jan-2517-Sep-254,5
 2015 60,309  14,5005.00%Bunge SA, Geneva12-Oct-2525/Feb/2027 - 25/Apr/2027 
8DSI Altair B15,7505.00%Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd.28-Sep-2425/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/20256
 2016 60,309       
9DSI Andromeda B14,0004.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd28-Mar-2517-Nov-257,8
 2016 60,309      
6 Panamax Bulk Carriers
10LETO  12,2754.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva4-Apr-2516/Jul/2026 - 16/Sep/2026 
 2010 81,297      
11SELINA C6,5005.00%Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.13-May-2512-Jul-259
 2010 75,700       
12MAERA C8,4005.00%China Resource Chartering Limited15-Dec-243-Nov-25 
 2013 75,403  11,7505.00%CRC Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore3-Nov-2520/Oct/2026 - 20/Dec/2026 
13ISMENE  11,0005.00%China Resource Chartering Pte. Ltd.24-Apr-2520/Mar/2026 - 20/May/2026 
 2013 77,901       
14CRYSTALIA D13,9005.00%Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd.4-May-244/Feb/2026 - 4/Jun/2026 
 2014 77,525       
15ATALANDI D10,1005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd8-Jun-2515/Jun/2026 - 15/Aug/202610
 2014 77,529       
6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
16MAIA E11,6005.00%Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.9-Dec-2425/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/20256
 2009 82,193       
17MYRSINI E13,0004.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva26-Feb-251/Jan/2026 - 28/Feb/2026 
 2010 82,117       
18MEDUSA E13,0004.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva16-Mar-2515/May/2026 - 15/Jul/2026 
 2010 82,194       
19MYRTO E12,0005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo23-Dec-241/Mar/2026 - 15/May/2026 
 2013 82,131       
20ASTARTE  14,0005.00%Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.19-Aug-2431-Jul-25 
 2013 81,513  12,5005.00%Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd.2-Aug-2516/Aug/2026 - 16/Oct/2026 
21LEONIDAS P. C.  17,0005.00%Ming Wah International Shipping Company Limited22-Feb-2428-Aug-2511
 2011 82,165  14,0005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo24-Sep-2515/Sep/2026 - 15/Nov/2026 
4 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
22AMPHITRITE F12,1005.00%Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg8-Jan-251/Jan/2026 - 15/Mar/202612
 2012 98,697       
23POLYMNIA F17,5005.00%Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.8-Jun-2417-Aug-25 
 2012 98,704  14,0005.00%Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG17-Aug-2510/Apr/2026 - 10/Jun/2026 
24ELECTRA G14,0004.75%Aquavita International S.A.3-Jun-244-Dec-2513
 2013 87,150  14,0005.00%Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG4-Dec-251/Dec/2026 - 31/Jan/202714
25PHAIDRA G9,7505.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore31-May-251/Jan/2026 - 28/Feb/2026 
 2013 87,146       
8 Capesize Bulk Carriers
26SEMIRIO H16,6505.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong11-Feb-2515-Mar-2615
 2007 174,261  21,6505.00%15-Mar-2631/Jan/2027 - 15/Apr/202716
27NEW YORK H17,6005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore11-Jan-2515/Jan/2026 - 30/Mar/202617
 2010 177,773       
28SEATTLE I17,5005.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong1-Oct-2324-Oct-2518,19
 2011 179,362       
29P. S. PALIOS I27,1505.00%Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd7-May-2425/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/20256
 2013 179,134       
30G. P. ZAFIRAKIS J26,8005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo16-Sep-2416/Aug/2026 - 16/Nov/2026 
 2014 179,492      
31SANTA BARBARA J22,0005.00%Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.27-Dec-2429-Nov-2513
 2015 179,426  25,5005.00%Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S29-Nov-251/Mar/2027 - 30/Apr/202714,20
32NEW ORLEANS  20,0005.00%Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.7-Dec-2320-Sep-2521,21
 2015 180,960  26,0005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore31-Oct-251/Dec/2026 - 15/Feb/2027
33FLORIDA  25,9005.00%Bunge S.A., Geneva29-Mar-2229/Jan/2027 - 29/May/20278
 2022 182,063       
4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
34LOS ANGELES K28,7005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo20-Jul-241-Nov-25 
 2012 206,104  24,0005.00%MOL Ocean Bulk Pte. Ltd., Singapore1-Nov-2510/Sep/2026 - 1/Nov/2026 
35PHILADELPHIA K21,5005.00%Refined Success Limited29-May-259/Jun/2026 - 8/Aug/2026 
 2012 206,040       
36SAN FRANCISCO L26,0005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore1-Mar-2525/Oct/2026 - 25/Dec/2026 
 2017 208,006       
37NEWPORT NEWS L25,0005.00%Bohai Ocean Shipping (Singapore) Holding Pte. Ltd.16-Jun-251/Sep/2026 - 31/Oct/2026 
 2017 208,021     
          
* Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
 
1Vessel on scheduled drydocking from September 4, 2025 to September 30, 2025.
2Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 65 days.
3Vessel on scheduled drydocking from July 25, 2025 to August 15, 2025.
4Vessel on scheduled drydocking from September 17, 2025 to October 12, 2025.
5Charterers have agreed to compensate the Owners, for all the days over and above the maximum redelivery date (September 5, 2025), at a hire rate equal to double the agreed hire rate or the rate of 115% of the average of the relevant Baltic Tess 58 Supramax Index, whichever of the two is higher.
6Based on latest information.
7Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel for scheduled drydocking.
8Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years.
9Vessel was sold and delivered to her new Owners on July 15, 2025.
10The charter rate was US$9,000 per day for the first thirty-five (35) days of the charter period.
11Vessel on scheduled drydocking from August 28, 2025 to September 24, 2025.
12The charter rate was US$8,750 per day for the first fifty (50) days of the charter period.
13Estimated redelivery date from the charterers.
14Estimated delivery date to the charterers.
15Vessel off hire for drydocking from September 8, 2025 to November 1, 2025.
16Estimated date.
17The charter rate was US$6,300 per day for the first trip of the charter period.
18Charterers compensated the Owners, for any period in excess of the new maximum date (October 3, 2025), at a hire rate of 108% of the average of the Baltic Cape Index 5TC for the days exceeding the period.
19Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel on scheduled drydocking.
20Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.
21Vessel on scheduled drydocking from September 20, 2025 to October 31, 2025.
 


Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)    
   Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
   2025 2024 2025 2024
          
STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
 Time charter revenues$51,861 $57,488 $161,487 $171,136 
 Voyage expenses 3,231  3,654  9,295  10,067 
 Vessel operating expenses 20,002  21,239  59,963  63,372 
 Net income 7,158  3,715  14,698  3,009 
 Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders 5,715  2,272  10,371  (1,318)
FLEET DATA  
 Average number of vessels 36.2  38.7  37.0  39.1 
 Number of vessels 36.0  38.0  36.0  38.0 
 Weighted average age of vessels 11.9  11.0  11.9  11.0 
 Ownership days 3,326  3,561  10,094  10,723 
 Available days 3,204  3,511  9,836  10,623 
 Operating days 3,186  3,508  9,788  10,586 
 Fleet utilization 99.4% 99.9% 99.5% 99.7%
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS  
 Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)$15,178 $15,333 $15,473 $15,162 
 Daily vessel operating expenses (2)$6,014 $5,964 $5,941 $5,910 
          

Non-GAAP Measures

(1)        Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. TCE is a non-GAAP measure, and management believes it is useful to investors because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. TCE is used by management to assess and compare the vessels’ profitability.

(2)        Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13756795.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
          
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
   Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
   2025 2024 2025 2024
REVENUES:        
 Time charter revenues$51,861 $57,488 $161,487 $171,136 
OPERATING EXPENSES        
 Voyage expenses 3,231  3,654  9,295  10,067 
 Vessel operating expenses 20,002  21,239  59,963  63,372 
 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 11,645  11,217  34,485  33,323 
 General and administrative expenses 7,994  8,384  25,127  25,113 
 Management fees to a related party 277  333  914  999 
 Gain on sale of vessels (2,162) (4,227) (3,663) (5,799)
 Other operating (income)/loss (24) 182  435  (207)
 Operating income, total$10,898 $16,706 $34,931 $44,268 
          
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)        
 Interest expense and finance costs (10,695) (12,198) (32,585) (35,848)
 Interest and other income 2,000  2,232  5,777  6,008 
 Loss on derivative instruments -  (548) (226) (187)
 Loss on extinguishment of debt -  (3,475) -  (3,475)
 Loss on related party investments (6,536) (948) (4,054) (2,299)
 Gain/(loss) on equity securities 11,033  -  10,630  (400)
 Gain/ (loss) on warrants (279) 1,973  235  (4,800)
 Gain(loss) from equity method investments 737  (27) (10) (258)
 Total other expenses, net$(3,740)$(12,991)$(20,233)$(41,259)
          
Net income$7,158 $3,715 $14,698 $3,009 
Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,443) (1,443) (4,327) (4,327)
          
Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders 5,715  2,272  10,371  (1,318)
          
Earnings/(loss) per common share, basic $0.05 $0.02 $0.09 $(0.01)
          
Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted$0.05 $- $0.09 $(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 110,813,151  119,032,441  110,337,415  114,904,876 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 111,077,911  120,212,686  110,337,415  114,904,876 
          
   Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
   2025 2024 2025 2024
          
Net Income$7,158 $3,715 $14,698 $3,009 
Currency translation adjustment 155  -  3,363  - 
Comprehensive Income$7,313 $3,715 $18,061 $3,009 
             


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA  
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)  
      
   September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024*
ASSETS (unaudited)  
      
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits$133,859**$207,166**
Investments in equity securities 114,154 -
Other current assets 25,822 18,443
Fixed assets 835,455 880,145
Investments in related parties and equity method investments 53,228 47,240
Other noncurrent assets 21,339 18,024
 Total assets $1,183,857$1,171,018
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
      
Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs$651,113$637,525
Other liabilities 33,013 28,436
Total stockholders' equity 499,731 505,057
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,183,857$1,171,018
      
*The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.
**Includes time deposits of $40 million and $64 million as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
  


OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)     
  Three months ended September 30,
 Nine months ended September 30,
  2025 2024
 2025 2024
          
Net cash provided by operating activities$14,363 $19,203 $40,198 $68,386 
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (41,888) 4,501  (71,221) (9,123)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities$37,786 $8,060 $(18,784)$(29,050)
             


Corporate Contact:
Ioannis Zafirakis 
Director, Co-Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer
and Secretary        
Telephone: + 30-210-9470100
Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com
Website: www.dianashippinginc.com
X: @Dianaship
        
Investor Relations/Media Contact:
Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero 
Capital Link, Inc. 
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540 
New York, N.Y. 10169 
Tel.: (212) 661-7566 
Email: diana@capitallink.com


