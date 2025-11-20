Flux Power Awarded Patent for Advanced Battery State of Health Technology

VISTA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions and software-driven electrification for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent to Flux Power for determining a State of Health (SoH) of a battery pack. The patent covers Flux Power’s proprietary technology for monitoring and extending the life of lithium-ion battery systems through intelligent analysis of battery performance data.

The patented system introduces a novel method for continuously determining the battery State of Health (SoH), a key indicator of long-term performance and reliability. Using advanced algorithms and predictive modeling, the system tracks the depth of discharge, cycle life estimation, and individual cell balancing to optimize charge patterns and extend overall battery lifespan. The innovation enhances both fleet uptime and return on investment for customers using Flux Power energy solutions across material handling, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial applications.

“This patent represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to advancing battery intelligence and predictive analytics,” said Mark Barmettler, VP of Engineering at Flux Power. “By combining our deep expertise in lithium-ion technology with data-driven insights, Flux Power continues to redefine how fleets manage energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.”

How the Algorithm Works

Flux Power’s patented SoH algorithm captures and analyzes detailed battery usage patterns including discharge depth, temperature, and cell voltage data over time. This algorithm allows the system to adapt to real-world usage, continuously refining its predictions, and provides users in the field with information allowing them to extend the service life of each battery pack.

Benefits of the Technology

Predictive Maintenance: Operators gain real-time visibility into the State of Health, allowing proactive maintenance.

Operators gain real-time visibility into the State of Health, allowing proactive maintenance. Increased Fleet Uptime: Continuous cell balancing minimizes downtime and ensures consistent energy delivery across multi-shift operations.

Continuous cell balancing minimizes downtime and ensures consistent energy delivery across multi-shift operations. Lower Total Cost of Ownership: Smarter charging patterns and early diagnostic insights reduce replacement frequency and service costs.

Smarter charging patterns and early diagnostic insights reduce replacement frequency and service costs. Enhanced Safety: Continuous monitoring helps prevent overheating, overcharging, and voltage imbalances.

Together, these benefits create a smarter, more efficient, and more resilient energy platform that advances the future of electrified fleet operations.

At Flux Power, innovation means anticipating customer needs and delivering intelligent energy solutions that power the future of industrial electrification,” said Krishna Vanka, Chief Executive Officer of Flux Power. “This patent reinforces our leadership in the industry and demonstrates our dedication to designing technologies that extend battery life and improve operational efficiency.”

Flux Power continues to invest in research and development focused on enhancing predictive analytics, real-time diagnostics, and adaptive charging algorithms, core elements that underpin the company’s long-term strategy for enabling the next generation of connected, intelligent energy solutions.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Accordingly, statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause Flux Power’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties, related to Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; plans and expectations with respect to access to capital and outstanding indebtedness; Flux Power’s ability to comply with the terms of the existing credit facilities to obtain the necessary capital from such credit facilities; Flux Power’s ability to raise capital; Flux Power’s ability to continue as a going concern; Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis; the development and success of new products, projected sales, cancellation of purchase orders, deferral of shipments; Flux Power’s ability to improve its gross margins, or achieve breakeven cash flow or profitability; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales; Flux Power’s ability to obtain the necessary funds under the credit facilities; Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products; Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products, and changes in pricing. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

Follow us at:

Blog: Flux Power Blog

News Flux Power News

Twitter: @Flux__Power

LinkedIn: Flux Power

Contacts

Media & Investor Relations:

media@fluxpower.com

info@fluxpower.com



External Investor Relations:

Leanne Sievers | Joel Achramowicz

Shelton Group

flux-ir@sheltongroup.com