Tangem Puts Idle Stablecoins to Work, Bringing Aave Real-Time Yield to Hardware Wallets

LUZERN, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tangem, the Swiss maker of NFC-based hardware wallets, today launched "Yield Mode," a new in-app feature that allows idle stablecoins to generate yield in real time. Launching with native integration of Aave – DeFi’s largest and most trusted liquidity protocol with over $60 billion in net deposits – the new feature enables users to generate yield while assets remain fully liquid and in the user's complete control.

Users activate Yield Mode with a single, hardware-secured transaction that fully automates all future deposits to Aave. Yield is earned automatically and added to the balance in real time, with no need to claim. Funds are never locked and remain fully liquid; users can send, swap, or withdraw assets—and accumulated rewards—instantly at any time. The feature runs on an audited smart contract to keep user assets fully non-custodial and isolated from third-party access.

"Our users trust us to keep their assets secure, but they've been waiting for a way to put those assets to work," said Andrey Lazutkin, CTO at Tangem. "We've now delivered that by building a seamless experience of a neobank that connects them to Aave’s onchain yield—something traditional finance simply can't offer."

“This integration with Tangem brings together two key building blocks of onchain finance – self-custody and yield,” said Stani Kulechov, Founder of Aave Labs. “It makes earning onchain yield simple and secure, letting users put assets to work while staying fully in control.”

Tangem’s Yield Mode is available now in the latest version of the Tangem Wallet app.

About Tangem: Founded in Switzerland in 2017, Tangem makes self-custody simple and secure. The company offers hardware wallets in the form of NFC-enabled cards and rings, with the choice of its innovative seedless security or a traditional seed phrase backup. Paired with a user-friendly app, these wallets provide seamless access to a wide ecosystem of crypto services, making secure self-custody straightforward for everyone. To learn more, visit tangem.com.

About Aave: Aave is the world’s largest and most trusted decentralized finance (DeFi) network, with $60 billion in net deposits and $29 billion in active loans. It operates as a global lending, borrowing, and savings network where users can deposit crypto or stablecoins to earn yield, borrow using their assets as collateral, and save with stablecoins. Powered by transparent blockchain smart contracts – with no banks, no paperwork, and available 24/7 – Aave brings open, onchain finance to a global audience. For more information, visit aave.com .

