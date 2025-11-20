Sandler, a Trilliad Company, Appoints Dave Braun as President

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market-leading Growth Services Provider, Trilliad has announced the appointment of Dave Braun as President of Sandler , a global leader in sales performance improvement and a Trilliad company. Braun, who previously served as Sandler’s Chief Operating Officer, will focus on delivering holistic sales performance solutions by translating strategy into execution, fostering growth and advancing organizational excellence.

“I'm honored to step into the role of President after being part of Sandler's growth for the past two and a half years as COO,” Braun said. “I look forward to building upon the momentum from the launch of PerformanceIQ, and continuing to deliver industry-leading sales performance solutions for our clients.”

Braun brings nearly three decades of marketing experience to his new role, including 7 years at Merkle, specializing in performance creative for large enterprises. Previously, he was President & CEO of New Control, where he oversaw its acquisition by Merkle in 2014 and led creative services until 2021. At Sandler, Braun was instrumental during the launch of PerformanceIQ, the company’s innovative solution to help teams identify and grow top talent to accelerate success.

"Dave has played an integral role in Sandler’s growth and has a deep understanding of the strategy, people, and vision of Trilliad’s sales performance solutions service line,” said Craig Dempster, CEO of Trilliad. “I have the utmost confidence in Dave, and I’m excited for the future of Sandler under his leadership.”

Braun’s appointment comes as Trilliad continues to strengthen its position as the leading Growth Services Provider through strategic acquisitions, ongoing innovation, and investment within its core services.

With over 230 locations spanning 30 countries, Sandler, a Trilliad company, is a leading global sales performance services organization, propelling the future of sales performance with an evolved sales methodology connecting the modern seller to today’s buyer journeys.

About Trilliad

Trilliad ( www.trilliad.com ), a market-leading Growth Services Provider (GSP), solves challenges and drives results for Growth Leaders across Sales, Marketing and Customer Success. Trilliad’s full-service solutions deliver competitive advantage for the brands it works with by optimizing their sales and marketing strategies, processes, skills and technology. Trilliad drives efficiency and predictability at the intersection of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success to increase seller productivity, lower cost per lead, decrease cost per sale, accelerate time to close, and drive customer lifetime value.Trilliad is the parent company of Sandler , a global leader in sales training and performance solutions, Just Global , a full-service B2B marketing agency, and Sercante , a technology consulting partner that specializes in marketing and sales solutions. Visit www.trilliad.com for more information.