Inspirato Adds Iconic Destinations to Its Global Portfolio

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, today announced the addition of several new luxury properties to its growing global portfolio. This launch strengthens Inspirato’s portfolio across Italy, Austria and Germany – highlighting distinctive accommodations paired with the service and certainty members enjoy.





The launch includes:

Villa Sassella – Lake Como, Italy

A restored architectural gem on Lake Como’s western shore, offering sweeping lake and mountain views, open gathering spaces, a private pool, and effortless access to charming lakeside towns.

Rocco Forte Villa Igea – Palermo, Italy

A legendary seaside palazzo with Tyrrhenian Sea views, grand Art Nouveau interiors, and the timeless elegance of Sicilian hospitality.

Rocco Forte House Roma – Rome, Italy

Five private residences above the Spanish Steps, uniting 18th-century architecture with contemporary design and dedicated house manager service.

Rocco Forte House Milan – Milan, Italy

Sophisticated apartments within a 19th-century palazzo, featuring frescoed ceilings, full kitchens, and a tranquil courtyard in the heart of the fashion capital.

Rosewood Munich – Munich, Germany

A new Bavarian landmark set in two restored historic buildings, featuring refined accommodations, holistic wellness at Asaya Spa, and Alpine-inspired dining.

Rosewood Schloss Fuschl – Salzburg, Austria

A 15th-century lakeside castle reimagined as a serene alpine retreat with a destination spa and chalet-style accommodations.

Almanac Palais Vienna – Vienna, Austria

A pair of meticulously restored palaces offering contemporary sophistication, serene suites, refined dining, and proximity to Vienna’s cultural icons.

“These additions embody what makes Inspirato truly special,” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato. “These properties are not just beautiful, but they’re alive with culture, history, and connection. Every addition deepens our promise to turn travel into something meaningful.”

With this launch, Inspirato expands its international reach and further strengthens its hotel partnerships with renowned luxury brands such as Rosewood, Rocco Forte, and Almanac Hotels. Each property combines iconic design, phenomenal service, and immersive local experiences—hallmarks of the Inspirato standard.

For more information about Inspirato and its exclusive luxury travel offerings, visit inspirato.com.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (Nasdaq: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

