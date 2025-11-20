Traliant Unveils New and Redesigned Workplace Violence Prevention Training to Strengthen Employee Safety and Compliance

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training solutions, today announced the launch of its new and redesigned Workplace Violence Prevention courses. The training helps organizations meet state and federal regulations while promoting safer, more respectful workplaces.

The courses align with OSHA and California SB 553 annual training requirements to support employers in reducing risk and building a culture of prevention. Refreshed versions are available for both California and non-California employers, including industrial versions addressing the distinct safety and reporting challenges of manufacturing, retail and logistics settings. Additionally, a new California healthcare-specific course has been released that meets California’s 8 CCR 3342 standard and aligns with mandates in Arizona, Louisiana, Minnesota, and Texas.

Findings from Traliant’s 2025 Workplace Violence Prevention Report underscore the growing urgency. The percentage of employees who have witnessed workplace violence rose from 25% to 30%, while those personally targeted increased from 12% to 15%.

“Workplace violence remains a growing concern across all industries, and employers have a duty to protect their people,” said Bailey Whitsitt, Compliance Counsel at Traliant. “Our research shows that employees who feel unsafe at work cite a lack of training and procedures. This refreshed course helps close that gap by empowering employees to recognize warning signs, de-escalate conflict, and understand their organization’s prevention plan.”

The updated training features a realistic narrative that follows a violence prevention guide managing calls to a fictional hotline. Learners engage with scenarios that address threats, warning behaviors, and de-escalation techniques, reinforced by interactive exercises such as the “Spot the Red Flags” game.

Traliant’s research reveals that only 41% of Gen Z and 47% of Millennials feel confident de-escalating tense situations. To bridge this gap, the courses emphasize hands-on practice of de-escalation techniques, helping employees strengthen confidence and preparedness across generations.

The courses are designed to make workplace violence prevention training more personalized and efficient. Each includes a built-in profiler that automatically tailors content to the learner’s role and location, reducing administrative work and ensuring every employee receives the most relevant and compliant training experience.

The new and redesigned courses complement Traliant’s Workplace Violence Prevention for Retail training, developed to help New York retail employers comply with the state’s new Retail Workplace Violence Prevention Law and strengthen safety measures for frontline workers.

Traliant also offers training courses in Active Shooter Response and De-escalation.

About Traliant

Traliant is a leader in compliance solutions, dedicated to making workplaces better for everyone. With unparalleled in-house legal expertise, Traliant delivers engaging training, a flexible platform and practical tools that not only help organizations build a stronger culture but also support their everyday compliance needs.

Trusted by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide, Traliant delivers a continuously compliant library of 50+ essential courses, such as sexual harassment training, workplace violence prevention, employment law fundamentals and code of conduct, kept current by its team of in-house legal experts to reflect the latest laws and regulations.

Recognized on Inc.'s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years and backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm

