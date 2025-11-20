CentralReach Offers Comprehensive Behavioral Health Assessment Tools and Training Resources Free to Graduate Students

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach , a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced its CR Assessments product will be offered to university graduate programs at no cost, setting students up for early clinical success. CR Assessments, the premier software platform to digitally track and assess over 2,400 critical skills across language, learning, behavior, and functional living for children and adults with autism and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs), includes CentralReach’s AI.Measures, ABLLS-R®, and AFLS® solutions.

CentralReach’s comprehensive, digital solution for assessment needs will make it simple for faculty to bring industry-standard tools into their classrooms, helping future behavior analysts develop the same assessment fluency and data-driven decision-making skills they’ll need in practice. "By introducing CR Assessments during graduate training, we’re equipping future behavior analysts with the same tools they’ll rely on across clinical, home, school, and community settings,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “This early exposure builds fluency and confidence, allowing students to spend less time learning systems on the job and more time developing the clinical instincts and discernment needed to deliver individualized care for learners and their families. And, by providing them free of charge, we enable universities to provide these critical tools without impacting already challenged program costs and budgets."

In addition to free student access to CR Assessments, CentralReach will provide ready-to-incorporate syllabi and learning objectives for master’s level course instruction, faculty resources to strengthen instruction and student engagement, and CentralReach Institute’s CR Assessment courses to support learning and application.

“Behavior analysts are facing an increasingly complex landscape requiring them to master multiple assessment tools, manage growing caseloads, and meet rigorous documentation requirements,” said Dr. Thomas Frazier, Chief Clinical Officer at CentralReach. “By the time graduate students enter the field, they're expected to be proficient with skills-based instruments, such as ABLLS-R and AFLS, and standardized, norm-referenced assessments. To set these students up for career success, CentralReach is providing support from day one, offering an insightful teaching platform that also enhances efficiency and accuracy in assessment and progress monitoring.”

CR Assessments’ suite of payor-approved assessment tools includes AI.Measures, an innovative set of neurobehavioral measures useful for screening, identifying, and monitoring major aspects of life-long development. This norm-referenced, multi-modal assessment tool adjusts for severity, enabling truly individualized outcomes measurement for people with autism and related IDDs. Also included within the suite are ABLLS-R, the Assessment of Basic Language and Learning Skills - Revised, and AFLS, the Assessment of Functional Living Skills, which are standardized, criterion-referenced assessment applications used to track skills from early intervention through vocational training and adult living.

“Assessment tools are foundational to autism and IDD care. A clinician cannot begin care until they can assess a learner’s skills,” said Nissa Van Etten, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA, Director of Clinical Training and CR Institute at CentralReach. “Assessment training is vital in a behavioral analyst’s education, but often university faculty are overwhelmed with the wide array of assessment options, leading to generalized training and instruction. Our goal through this initiative is to provide faculty with all the resources and assistance needed to get these tools into the hands of students before they become clinicians, ensuring they leave training programs as competent and capable assessors.”

To explore bringing CR Assessments to your higher-education or graduate program, at no cost, visit: https://go.centralreach.com/cr-assessments/university .

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.