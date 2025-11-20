Drone Manufacturers Soaring as Global Commercial Drone Market is Anticipated to Reach $992 Billion By 2035

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Drone is a flying instrument that has a sensor and a camera. Another name for it is the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). The business outlook is anticipated to improve as a result of various industries investing in commercial drone technology and closely monitoring the growth of their knowledge of commercial applications. In order to meet the need for commercial drone portfolios, including surveying, air taxis, logistics, surveillance, monitoring, and mapping, several companies are making strategic investments in new start-ups. Numerous drone manufacturers are constantly experimenting, developing, and improving solutions for a range of markets and uses, such as emergency response and videography. Additionally, the commercial drone industry is seeing new growth prospects as a result of the use of contemporary technologies to provide improved solutions. According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, The Global Commercial Drone Market Size is projected to Grow from USD 30.67 Billion in 2024 to USD 992.87 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 37.18% during the forecast period 2025–2035. Drones are being used more and more in a variety of industries, including logistics, construction, energy, and agricultural, for jobs including asset management, site inspection, crop monitoring, and delivery services. The report said: “… North America is expected to generate the highest demand during the forecast period in the Commercial Drone Market. North America is expected to generate the highest demand during the forecast period in the commercial drone market. Government rules and a significant number of drone manufacturers and service providers in the area assist the development and early use of commercial drones. Additionally, it is extensively used in infrastructure for maintenance and inspection as well as in agriculture for crop monitoring. In order to facilitate commercial drone operations, the FAA revised the BVLOS criteria in June 2024, which made it simpler for businesses to use drones for delivery and inspection.” Active Companies in the drone industry this week include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH).

Spherical Insights concluded: “The Commercial Drone Market Size is defined by rapid innovation, intense competition, and diversification across numerous applications. Leading companies… are continually advancing drone technology, integrating AI, modular payloads, and automation to serve critical sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, defense, and enterprise inspection. Increasing regulatory clarity and industry adoption are further accelerating growth, while each company focuses on its strengths, as technology evolves and new market opportunities emerge, these top players are shaping the future landscape of commercial drone operations worldwide.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Signs Offer to Acquire Utah Surveying Firm, Expanding Drone as a Service into the Solar Infrastructure Market - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology business solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces it has signed an offer to acquire a well-established Utah-based commercial surveying and 3D mapping company specializing in LiDAR processing, drone-enabled data capture, and large-scale solar site development clients. This acquisition represents ZenaTech’s strategic entry into the fast-expanding solar infrastructure market, unlocking new growth avenues for advanced aerial data services for developers engaged in planning, design, construction and maintenance of solar farms and other solar energy projects.

“Entering the commercial solar development and maintenance sector is a significant milestone for ZenaTech,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech. “Solar infrastructure demands high-precision surveying and rapid data turnaround. This acquisition instantly brings these capabilities to our Drone as a Service platform and expands us into this untapped market to provide scalable, drone-enabled solutions that will drive efficiency and speed.”

The target firm brings proven operational drone technology experience in both surveying and drone data processing for large commercial solar projects. With deep expertise in LiDAR scanning, 3D mapping, and drone-integrated workflows, the company supports high-fidelity terrain mapping, site planning, and virtual project visualization, delivering critical data to major solar developers nationwide. By combining their drone-enabled data capture and processing capabilities with ZenaTech’s proprietary analytics and automation tools as well as ZenaDrone drones, the combined platform will enable faster turnaround times, improved data accuracy, and an expanded scope of services.

According to the Grand View Horizon, the solar energy systems market in North America is growing at over 15% per year. Despite rapid expansion, many solar developers still rely heavily on manual surveying and traditional site assessment methods, creating significant opportunities for drone-based automation to reduce costs, improve accuracy, and accelerate project timelines.

Currently, ZenaTech has completed 12 US acquisitions toward its goal of acquiring and establishing 25 DaaS locations by the end of Q2, 2026. The DaaS model offers business and government clients flexible and on-demand or subscription-based access to drone services for surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, inventory management, and precision agriculture without the capital costs or operational burdens of ownership. By acquiring established, profitable service companies ready for drone innovation, ZenaTech is building a global, multi-service DaaS network anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, recently reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“Our record-breaking third quarter revenue and the expansion of our contract with the U.S. Army clearly demonstrates the accelerating adoption of our specialized solutions within the defense and national security sectors,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. “We are seeing significant returns on our focused strategy, with our products being validated by major government agencies and NATO allies and necessitating the recent 2x expansion of our drone manufacturing facilities. This expansion allows us to deliver speed and volume at scale to the Department of War and U.S. Allies through FMS (Foreign Military Sales). Also, the recent launch of our USV division, Blue Ops, and the lease of our 155,000 sq foot vessel building facility positions us to be the leader of delivering critical unmanned systems for use over land and sea.”

“Our financial performance this quarter demonstrates the operational leverage and discipline as we effectively scale to meet surging demand. We have substantially improved our balance sheet to be able to execute on our long-term goals,” said Chris Ericson, Red Cat CFO. “We have bolstered our quarter-end cash and receivables of $212.5 million in addition to our $30.6 million in inventory and inventory deposits. This liquidity gives us the appropriate strength and ability to execute the demands of the U.S. Army’s SRR program, continue building out our USV division and take advantage of possible technology acquisitions and international growth opportunities as we look to position ourselves into 2026.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning developer of drone systems and integrated unmanned aerial solutions, recently announced the successful completion of live border-security demonstration missions featuring its Outrider™ Border Drone platform in partnership with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office during the Cochise County Drone Summit, held November 16–17, 2025.

The two-day summit brought together a wide range of Federal, State, local, and military stakeholders responsible for border security, public safety, and advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operations. National and local media outlets were on site to capture the live exercises, underscoring the growing public and governmental focus on advancing border-security operations through UAS technology.

“This demonstration validated system performance in one of the most challenging operating environments in North America,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Seeing multiple agencies experience our platform firsthand reinforces Draganfly’s position as a trusted domestic supplier of UAS technology built to protect lives and secure borders.”

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a developer of AI-enabled defense and security solutions, recently provided an operational update highlighting progress across its business units and against its near-term commercialization roadmap.

The update follows over $20 million in new strategic investments, including a $14 million equity investment at $7 per share led by Ondas Holdings Inc., a leading provider of autonomous drone technology. The additional capital is accelerating product development and go-to-market initiatives at Safe Pro’s three core subsidiaries: Safe Pro AI, Airborne Response, and Safe-Pro USA.

"We’re entering a new phase of execution and scale," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group. "With a strengthened balance sheet and strong partners in the drone and defense sectors, we are accelerating the deployment of our AI, aerial services and ballistic products to serve critical defense, infrastructure, public safety and Humanitarian missions globally."

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, recently announced the successful completion of a landmark series of trial air taxi flights, including point-to-point and human-carrying flights, with its EH216-S pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the core district of Doha, Qatar. Conducted in close partnership with Qatar’s Ministry of Transport, these pioneering point-to-point flights between the Port of Doha and the Katara Cultural Village, a prominent landmark in the heart of the city, represent the first urban flights of a pilotless eVTOL aircraft in the Middle East, setting a new benchmark for the future of AAM across the region.

The trial operation campaign demonstrated the real-world potential and future commercial operation value of the EH216-S in Urban Air Mobility (UAM) scenarios through point-to-point flights between the Port of Doha and Katara Cultural Village—two prominent urban landmarks. This strategic route served as proof of concept for aerial shuttle service connecting transport hubs with key urban destinations. More than just a test flight, it showcased a visionary model for intermodal connectivity, seamlessly linking maritime and aerial transport to bypass ground congestion—transforming a 30-minute car journey into a sustainable, 8-minute flight. It also provides a global reference—the EHang model—for scenario-based flight in advanced air mobility.

