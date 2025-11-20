Vibe.co Bans 100 Percent of Supply-Side Resellers with the Launch of “Certified Supply,” a Direct-to-Streaming Publisher Supply Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe.co , the ad platform bringing hyper-targeting to connected TV (CTV) for performance marketers, today announced that it has banned supply-side resellers from its platform and replaced them by introducing Certified Supply, a new solution that will only sell ad inventory through direct publisher integrations or with Direct Deal ID.

“Supply-side resellers bring no value to the CTV Demand ecosystem,” said Vibe.co CEO and Co-Founder, Arthur Querou. “By doing away with resellers, we are eliminating the inefficiencies caused by fraud and obfuscated inventory, while also maximizing revenue for publishers and performance for advertisers. Through Certified Supply, we have created a closed ecosystem that values transparency, quality, and campaign performance—therefore providing the absolute best supply access to our performance marketers.”

Certified Supply protects the value of publishers' inventory and advertiser outcomes. While resellers can expand the reach of a campaign by virtually easing access to publisher inventory, this often comes at the cost of transparency and efficiency. Each additional intermediary adds fees, obscures where ads actually run, and increases the risk of fraud through non-existent inventory or fake audiences.

“The current system is broken. Sometimes publishers don’t even know resellers are involved in the ad buy,” continued Querou. “We recently had a top publisher that could not attribute $200K of $500K in publisher revenue, and it was a challenge to reconcile that portion of the ad buy because it went through a shady reseller. We later discovered that the reseller had taken a large portion of the revenue before paying the publisher, without any valid justification. On the other side, some bad demand platforms are complicit in selling fraudulent inventory to performance marketers. Sorry to break it to marketers, but $3 CPM ESPN inventory doesn’t exist on TV, so you’re being scammed. We are committed to protecting both advertisers and publishers from this common bad behavior in adtech.”

"Vibe.co's direct integration strategy ensures that advertisers access the CTV inventory they intend to in the most streamlined way. Philo is a strong supporter of increased transparency and efficiency in the programmatic ecosystem through direct supply paths," added Aulden Kaye Yi, Head of Advertising Partnerships at Philo.

Vibe.co’s self-serve CTV ad platform unifies the entire ecosystem of ad creative, targeting, media buying, and AI-powered campaign optimization , into one simple solution. Integrated with all major measurement partners and directly connected into the ad inventory at most major streaming publishers, Vibe.co transforms TV into a precision tool for performance marketers.

About Vibe.co

Founded in 2022, Vibe.co is the only self-serve, end-to-end ad platform bringing hyper-targeting to connected TV (CTV) for performance marketers. Vibe.co’s solution combines proprietary AI with direct access to premium streaming inventory and shopper profiles, optimizing campaign results while removing the cost and complexity traditionally associated with TV. Trusted by over 5,000 brands to deliver an average 250 percent return on ad spend and 20 percent sales lift, Vibe.co unlocks access to streaming as a transparent, revenue-generating channel for brands of all sizes. Learn more at www.vibe.co .

