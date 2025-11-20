Keycard Acquires Runebook to Make It Easy for Enterprises to Build and Adopt Trusted, MCP-Powered AI Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the AI Engineer Code Summit , Keycard, the provider of the identity and access platform for AI agents, announced that it has acquired Runebook to expand its ecosystem of SDKs that let companies build and adopt trusted MCP-powered AI agents and tools without needing to be experts in identity or expose themselves to unconstrained risk. Runebook was a stealth startup focused on building text and voice-based AI agents using MCP that were easy to use; the team has deep expertise creating industry-leading developer ecosystems for companies like Heroku, Mezmo (formerly LogDNA) and Sentry.

Peter Cho, co-founder of Runebook and Head of Product at Keycard, said: “We originally built our open source product to make experimenting with MCP magical instead of painful. As teams pushed MCP from experiments into production, we saw firsthand how much trust and security mattered. Keycard is solving the hardest part of that problem, and joining forces lets us build the future we always imagined, one where tools for agents are powerful, accessible and trusted.”

Ian Livingstone, co-founder and CEO of Keycard, said: “MCP is quickly becoming the foundation for how companies enable agents to interact with real systems. Runebook’s experience building great developer products and their work making MCP simple to adopt expands our drop-in SDKs and one-click installation capabilities, helping every team build and deploy trusted agentic applications with confidence.”

MCP is the emerging standard for allowing AI agents to connect with the data and systems they need to take on work with thousands of public remote MCP servers available and hundreds of applications, including leading AI agents like ChatGPT, Claude Code and Cursor with built-in support. However, building and deploying MCP-based tools and AI agents into production is difficult and fraught with significant security challenges, preventing the adoption of AI agents in the enterprise.

Keycard’s identity and access platform for AI agents has been designed to make it easy for companies to build and adopt MCP-powered experiences without sacrificing control or observability using their one-click installation experiences and ecosystem of drop-in SDKs. These experiences are powered by Keycard’s platform, enabling the identification of AI agents and distributed enforcement of dynamic task-based policy at the edge with a centralized control plane for management and auditing.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Keycard emerging from stealth with $38 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz, boldstart ventures and Acrew Capital: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/10/21/3170297/0/en/Keycard-Launches-to-Solve-the-AI-Agent-Identity-and-Access-Problem-With-38-Million-in-Funding-From-Andreessen-Horowitz-Boldstart-Ventures-and-Acrew-Capital.html

About Keycard

Keycard’s mission is to unlock the power of AI agents by giving developers and enterprises the foundations they need to build and adopt trusted agentic applications at scale. Its identity and access platform provides real-time, contextual guardrails, enabling the transition from static, human-driven workflows to machine-driven, autonomous, agentic applications. Keycard is a remote-first company and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, boldstart ventures and Acrew Capital. For more information, visit: https://www.keycard.ai/ .

