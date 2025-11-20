Tekton Research Adds Two New Sites to Expand Neuroscience and General Medicine Capabilities in Key U.S. Markets

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekton Research, a leading multi-site clinical trial organization, today announced the addition of two new research sites in New Carlisle, Ohio, and Englewood, New Jersey. The expansion supports Tekton’s continued growth in Neuroscience and General Medicine research while deepening access to diverse patient populations across the Midwest and Northeast.

“These two new sites represent significant additions to our Neuroscience and General Medicine capabilities,” said Corey Collins, CEO of Tekton Research. “By partnering with experienced clinicians embedded within their communities, we’re expanding access for patients and strengthening our ability to deliver fast, high-quality research for our sponsors and CRO partners.”

New Carlisle, Ohio Site Offers Access to Diverse Patient Mix

Tekton’s New Carlisle, OH research site is embedded within New Carlisle Family Practice and led by Ashok Deventha, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician with more than 30 years of clinical experience and four years of research involvement. The site will support trials in obesity, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, atopic dermatitis, COPD, asthma, dementia, and additional general medicine and cardiometabolic conditions.

Drawing from both the clinic’s active patient population and the broader Dayton metro area, the site offers access to a diverse mix of patients. As Tekton’s second Ohio site addition this year, the New Carlisle location underscores the company’s accelerating Midwest expansion and its focus on building a strong, community-rooted research presence across the region.

“I’m excited to partner with Tekton Research because they share my commitment to advancing clinical research with integrity, precision, and patient-centered care,” said Dr. Deventha.

Englewood, New Jersey Site Supports Studies in Dementia, Anxiety, Depression and More

Tekton has also opened a new neuroscience-focused research site in Englewood, NJ, embedded within The Brain Health Center and led by Jeffrey Shenfeld, MD, an internist who evaluates and manages complex chronic disorders related to memory, dizziness/vertigo, mood, and cognition. Dr. Shenfeld leads a multispecialty team of board-certified neurologists and psychiatrists, serving a patient population that is approximately 50% Korean American.

The Englewood site will support studies in dementia, anxiety, depression, OCD, PTSD, and balance/vertigo, leveraging a research-naive database of 5,000 patients (many newly diagnosed). The site is poised for rapid growth with additional clinic space coming in early 2026 and plans for a second location in Suffern, NY.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Tekton Research because of the passion I have for research and its connection to clinical results,” said Dr. Shenfeld. “Medicine is always changing, and it is research that provides the embers upon which the flames of progress build. The wide variety of patients I see and treat can benefit tremendously from the work of Tekton Research.”

For more information about participating in a clinical trial or partnering with Tekton Research, visit tektonresearch.com.

About Tekton

Founded in 2006, Tekton Research is a multi-site clinical trial organization conducting Phase 1-4 trials in neuroscience, cardiometabolic, general medicine and infectious disease. Led by seasoned professionals and nationally recognized KOLs, Tekton delivers scientific rigor and operational excellence across trials of any size. The company partners with sponsors, CROs, and biopharma to accelerate the development of new therapies while maintaining a strong commitment to patient-centered care.

