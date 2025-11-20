Pacific Cheese Sees 13% Cost Savings and Improved Supply Chain Efficiency with ITS Logistics

RENO, Nev., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider, has announced that their partnership with natural cheesemaker Pacific Cheese has resulted in a 13% reduction in transportation spend, which is inclusive of 20% cost savings for their less-than-truckload transportation needs. The results are a testament to the efficacy of managed services for mid-market companies, which notoriously struggle to find innovative supply chain solutions as they scale.

“When you’re small, you can build it yourself. When you’re really large, you can buy a TMS, hire analysts, and pay for market intelligence,” explained Brandon Smith, Vice President of Operations at Pacific Cheese. “Pacific Cheese was caught in the middle of these two extremes. We’d grown too large and complex to self-manage in a cost-efficient way, but not large enough to justify the cost of all the people and tech to keep doing it in-house. With ITS, we get all the benefits but only pay for what we use in technology, management, and thought leadership.”

Family-owned Pacific Cheese is a revered industry pioneer that supplies dairy products for leading retail brands and multiple of the top five fast food chains in the country. Over the past twenty years, its footprint has expanded from California to an international network of suppliers and customers, including 3 domestic production facilities.

To support its current operations and ensure the company is prepared for ongoing growth, ITS implemented a fully managed logistics solution that provides Pacific Cheese with enterprise-level sophistication at scale. The program includes a dedicated managed transportation team, implementation of a customized transportation management system (TMS), and a fully managed RFP process that expanded Pacific Cheese’s carrier network while optimizing network utilization and enhancing fraud prevention strategies.

“Mid-market shippers have to work much harder to be cost-efficient than enterprises, especially when it comes to logistics,” explained Jameson Goforth, Vice President of Final Mile and Managed Solutions at ITS Logistics. “Our goal for Pacific Cheese was to help them adopt a technical, strategic, and operational approach that ensures they’re ready to meet the challenges of rising costs and market uncertainty, changing the mindset from How do we move this load today? to How can we increase the efficiency of our supply chain?”

Since partnering with ITS, Pacific Cheese has achieved measurable improvements across its supply chain operations, including:

13% overall transportation cost reduction with month-over-month savings growth

19% lane-specific savings achieved by redesigning routes for optimal utilization

20% reduction in LTL spend through improved network efficiency and consolidation

The ability to pass costs savings directly along to customers, either directly or by way of finished goods pricing

Increased visibility and communication via integrated TMS and real-time shipment tracking

Enhanced carrier procurement process and access to industry-leading carrier vetting technology including GenLogs, DAT, and Highway





“We embarked on a pretty ambitious path together—ITS integrating new elements of its service line and Pacific Cheese entrusting its logistics operations to a managed service provider after 50 years of managing them ourselves,” Smith continued. “My team has a very high bar for compliments, and they continually highlight how responsive, action-oriented, and accountable ITS is. They’ve become an integral part of our team.”

