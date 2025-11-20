Cemtrex Enters into Agreement to Acquire Invocon, Adding Proven Aerospace & Defense Engineering Capabilities

Hauppauge, NY, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX), a diversified industrial and technology company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Invocon, Inc., a Texas-based systems-engineering firm with a 40-year history designing, manufacturing, and supporting mission-critical instrumentation, wireless sensing systems, and flight hardware for aerospace, defense, and advanced government programs

Invocon’s technologies have been deployed across satellites, launch vehicles, target missiles, space shuttles, and the International Space Station, including 17 shuttle systems, 10 ISS systems, and numerous next-generation flight programs for major primes and government agencies.

Invocon also holds a deep intellectual property portfolio, including multiple U.S. patents related to hypervelocity impact detection, gridless lethality assessment, acoustic and RF sensing, and advanced flight-system telemetry. Invocon’s systems have been used in over 40 shuttle flights, over 30 target missile flights, and a range of high-reliability space and defense missions requiring precise sensing in extreme environments.

This acquisition represents a significant strategic expansion for Cemtrex, bringing in capabilities in high-reliability electronics, flight instrumentation, wireless data acquisition, lethality assessment systems, and complex system design, all supported by a long-standing and experienced engineering team.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cemtrex will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Invocon for $7.06 million, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close on or around January 1, 2026.

Cemtrex Chairman and CEO Saagar Govil commented, “Invocon brings nearly four decades of experience building flight-proven hardware and advanced sensing systems for some of the most demanding aerospace and defense applications. Their technologies have supported shuttle missions, ISS systems, target missiles, and major prime-led flight programs. This is a highly specialized engineering organization with capabilities that are extremely difficult to replicate, and it fits directly with our long-term strategy of expanding into high-reliability and mission-critical technologies.”

Govil continued, “This acquisition provides the foundation for Cemtrex’s new Aerospace & Defense segment and positions us to participate in a wider range of engineering programs that require precision, durability, and deep technical expertise. Invocon’s heritage in flight hardware, wireless telemetry, impact detection, and high-reliability electronics aligns with opportunities across traditional aerospace, defense modernization efforts, and emerging commercial-space markets over the long term.”

Following the closing, Cemtrex expects to establish a new reporting segment, Aerospace & Defense, with Invocon serving as the cornerstone for expanding into advanced engineering programs for government agencies, prime contractors, and next-generation commercial-space customers.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cemtrex.com.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.