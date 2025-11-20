Telefónica Movistar México ensures service availability and operational continuity for all customers nationwide

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telefónica Movistar México informs the public of the current status and continuity of its services across the country for all customers, including individuals and businesses.

The Company continues to deliver its public telecommunications services in a consistent and uninterrupted manner. All customers are being served through its network operations, commercial teams, and customer-care channels, while the Company remains fully compliant with its contractual obligations. Ensuring network connectivity, service quality, and operational continuity for millions of users remains its top priority.

In this context, Telefónica Movistar México confirms that all customer-care channels and digital platforms remain fully operational, providing timely and effective support.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the continuous provision of its services, honoring the trust placed in it by its customers.



For more information, customers may contact the Company through its official customer-care channels or visit Telefónica’s various brand platforms in Mexico.

About Telefónica Movistar México

Telefónica Movistar México serves more than 23.5 million customers in the country and is part of Telefónica Hispanoamérica, one of the leading telecommunications service providers in the region. Operating under the Movistar brand, the Company offers fixed broadband connectivity — including FTTH solutions — as well as 4G and 5G mobile services, in addition to a broad portfolio of digital services reaching 66 million residential and business customers across the region. Telefónica Hispanoamérica operates in Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, and Chile.

