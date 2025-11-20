New Men’s Health Research from Progyny Challenges Conventional Beliefs about Fertility Knowledge and Action

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in family building solutions, today announced new men’s health research exploring experiences and views on fertility. The findings shed light on how men in the U.S. view their role in the fertility journey and the barriers that prevent many from getting the care they need for successful conception. The research, collected in partnership with Dynata – the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation, and measurement – captured insights from more than 1,000 U.S. men ages 18–55. While most men reported recognizing fertility as a shared responsibility between partners, social stigma, financial stress, and fear of a serious health diagnosis keep them from seeking care.

“For too long, society has viewed fertility solely as a women’s health issue, and now we’re finally seeing a shift in men’s awareness. Our research findings challenge conventional beliefs about men and fertility - revealing that men do want to be part of the conversation and solution, but certain barriers inhibit them from seeking care,” said Dr. Janet Choi, Chief Medical Officer, Progyny. “When society’s thinking and healthcare providers’ approach broadens to include men’s health from the start of the reproductive conversation, it will lead to better outcomes for everyone – partners, families, and workplaces alike.”

Key findings from Progyny’s study:

From fertility awareness to conversations with partners, the results revealed:

Men are rejecting outdated stereotypes and embracing open dialogue : 75% say infertility isn’t just a women’s issue, and 82% feel comfortable discussing fertility with their partners – conversations many say have strengthened their relationships and deepened emotional intimacy.

: 75% say infertility isn’t just a women’s issue, and 82% feel comfortable discussing fertility with their partners – conversations many say have strengthened their relationships and deepened emotional intimacy. Knowledge is high, but action stalls: While two-thirds of men who have conceived or tried to conceive report having a fertility-related condition, fewer than half have spoken with a doctor about it, even though 80% had a primary care provider before trying to conceive. Of those men who had an appointment to follow up on their condition, most were comfortable seeing a urologist or fertility specialist and find the visits straightforward and easy.

When looking at how fertility concerns shape men’s health decisions, clear barriers emerge.

Cost, fear of diagnosis, and embarrassment are key barriers: Among men looking to conceive, the top three reasons preventing them from seeking fertility treatment were fear of diagnosis (64%), financial stress (56%), and embarrassment of their symptoms (48%).

Among men looking to conceive, the top three reasons preventing them from seeking fertility treatment were fear of diagnosis (64%), financial stress (56%), and embarrassment of their symptoms (48%). Fertility can open the door to better health: Most men understand that male infertility is linked to overall health and 56% have already made proactive lifestyle changes such as improving diet, exercising, or quitting smoking and drinking.

“This research is a reminder that fertility is an essential part of men’s health,” said Dr. Joseph P. Alukal, Director of Men's Health at Columbia/New York-Presbyterian and member of Progyny’s Medical Advisory Board. “Male factors contribute to nearly half of infertility cases, and those issues can reveal underlying risks like hormonal imbalances, cancer, or diabetes. When men are part of the conversation early, it can make a real difference for their long-term health.”

The Impact to employers:

When it comes to healthcare – especially something as personal as fertility – trust matters. Progyny’s research shows that seven in ten men who have conceived or tried to conceive turn first to their primary care doctor or nurse for fertility information. Specialists, like urologists and reproductive endocrinologists, tie with general online search engines as their next most-used sources.

Additionally, Progyny’s research discovered that only 21% of men say they would trust their employer for fertility information, underscoring an opportunity for companies to rebuild credibility by offering transparent, comprehensive fertility benefits. These findings reveal clear steps for employers: consider offering a family building benefit and normalize conversations around men’s fertility and ensure they are equally included in care.

Progyny’s comprehensive fertility and family building benefits are designed to support all of those who wish to be parents – including dedicated resources for men, such as a reproductive urology network, diagnostic testing, and free online education materials. To learn more about Progyny’s fertility and family building solutions, visit Progyny.com/MensHealthSupport and join the conversation using #MensHealthMatters and #FertilityForAll.

About this research:

1,003 men ages 18-55; US residents; not employed in healthcare or market research; 74% employed full-time (40 hours/week+), 10% employed part-time (less than 40 hours/week), 9% temporarily unemployed or laid off and seeking work, 8% other were surveyed in June 2025 with a +/- 6.2% margin of error at a 95% confidence level.

601 men who have conceived or are trying to conceive (PATH 1) ages 18-55; US residents; not employed in healthcare or market research were surveyed in June 2025 with a +/- 8.0% margin of error at a 95% confidence level.

402 men who are not trying to conceive (PATH 2) ages 18-55; US residents; not employed in healthcare or market research were surveyed in June 2025 with a +/- 9.8% margin of error at a 95% confidence level.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

