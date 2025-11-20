Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Annual Stockholders Meeting

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: SPE), announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on December 11, 2025 at 2 p.m., Eastern time, at the offices of Blank Rome LLP, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, 16th Floor, New York, NY. Stockholders planning to attend the Meeting should register in advance by sending an email to info@bulldoginvestors.com no later than December 5, 2025 and agree to comply with the identification and security protocols required to enter the premises. Periodically updated information on the Fund can be obtained by visiting the Fund’s website at www.specialopportunitiesfundinc.com.

CONTACT: Tom Antonucci (201) 881-7102