HMS Networks commits to net-zero emissions – validated by Science-Based Targets

HMS Networks AB has received official validation of its climate targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) — a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward a sustainable future. This approval reinforces HMS’ commitment to reducing emissions in line with climate science and the goals of the Paris Agreement.

HMS products help customers improve productivity and sustainability. Companies turn to HMS to enable communication for machines and devices — thereby reducing energy consumption and service travel. But HMS also have high targets for their own sustainability agenda.

“Ambitious goals for a sustainable future are no longer optional, they are essential. With our targets validated by the SBTi, we are demonstrating that we take our climate responsibility seriously – a demand not only from ourselves, but also from customers, partners and investors,” said Staffan Dahlström, CEO at HMS Networks

HMS’ net-zero targets at a glance

Near-Term: HMS Networks commits to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 55.84% in 2030 (from a 2022 base year). HMS also commits to reduce scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services, upstream transportation and distribution, business travel and use of sold products 51.6% per SEK value added within the same timeframe.

With the SBTi's validation, HMS joins a growing number of companies dedicated to taking action against climate change.*

Part of HMS 2030 Strategy

In September 2025, HMS launched a 2030 Strategy, where “Planet” is one of the main strategic focus areas. Having the targets approved by the SBTi is a key step in this direction.

By 2030, HMS aims to embed sustainability in everything from decision-making to collaboration, making sustainability an integrated part of their business operations and values.

About Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) helps companies set science-based targets to reduce emissions and fight the climate crisis. Its goal is to halve global emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050.

SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the UN Global Compact, WRI, and WWF, and is part of the We Mean Business Coalition.

*The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.



HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT) and employs over 1 100 people. HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon®, Intesis®, N-Tron® and Red Lion® brands (Owasys and PEAK-System are also a part of the HMS Group). Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in +20 countries, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS reported sales of SEK 3,059 million in 2024 and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

