Buy Now Pay Later Market Set for Significant Growth to USD 90.15 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising E-Commerce Adoption and Demand for Flexible Payments

Austin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Buy Now Pay Later Market size was valued at USD 25.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 90.15 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 16.98% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

By providing flexible, interest-free payment options that let customers divide a purchase into multiple installments, the Buy Now Pay Later market is upending the consumer credit industry.





The U.S Buy Now Pay Later Market size reached USD 8.01 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 26.37 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 18.56% from 2025 to 2032.

Due to favorable digital infrastructure, a developed e-commerce environment, and consumer desire for interest-free BNPL products, the United States holds the greatest proportion of the global buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) industry.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Channel, Point-of-Sale (POS) Led the Market in 2024; Online Channel Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The Point-of-Sale (POS) channel dominates the BNPL market, accounting for 75.37% of the revenue share in 2024. This dominance is fueled by the smooth adoption of BNPL solutions at physical retail locations. The online channel is experiencing the fastest buy now pay later market growth in the BNPL market, with a projected CAGR of 21.06% during the forecast period. The rising global trend of e-commerce and customers wanting flexible payment outlets, Built-in BNPL makes ultra-fast credit as easily accessible as functioning checkouts on digital commerce platforms.

By Enterprise Type, Large Enterprises Segment Led the Market in 2024; SMEs Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

Large enterprises account for 66.12% of the BNPL market share in 2024 as have the broad customer bases and financial infrastructures to support effective PNPL solution integrations, providing high-ticket consumers with flexible payment solutions. The SMEs are expected to achieve an incredible CAGR of 20.27% during the forecast period as SMEs are adopting BNPL solutions as they enable improving customer acquisition and retention through flexible payment solutions.

By Category, Consumer Electronics Segment Led the Market in 2024; BFSI is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The consumer electronics category has a 12.55% revenue share that leads the segment. With BNPL, consumers can pay for expensive electronic devices now and avoid paying interest by only making small payments over time. The BFSI category is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.45% in the BNPL market during the forecast period. The wider adoption of BNPL solutions can drive consumer-friendly financing within financial services, ultimately improving customer experience and satisfaction.

Regional Insights:

Due to improved digital infrastructure, more consumer knowledge of BNPL, and increased e-commerce adoption, North America holds 37.43% of the global market share. These expanding alliances between BNPL providers and merchants, along with the growing power of agile fintech giants, are fostering regional expansion.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 20.73%, driven by high smartphone penetration, expanding digital payments infrastructure, and a young, tech-savvy population. BNPL adoption in this part of the world is a product of the growing middle class and expanding e-commerce ecosystem in the region.

Key Players:

Affirm Holdings Inc.

PayPal

Klarna Bank AB

Sezzle

ZestMoney

Paytm Postpaid

Amazon Pay Later

Laybuy Group Holdings Limited

Splitit

Capital Float

Buy Now Pay Later Market Report Scope:

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , Sezzle recorded a 64.1% YoY GMV growth and introduced new features such as Pay-in-5 and Money IQ, increasing user engagement and merchant partnerships with brands including Scheels.

, Sezzle recorded a 64.1% YoY GMV growth and introduced new features such as Pay-in-5 and Money IQ, increasing user engagement and merchant partnerships with brands including Scheels. In December 2023, Indian BNPL company ZestMoney announced its closure due to failed revival attempts and regulatory issues. Later, in January 2024, DMI Group acquired ZestMoney in a distressed sale, having exclusive rights to its brand name, and it merged its checkout financing platform into DMI's products.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Consumer Behavior & Demographics Metrics – helps you understand user adoption patterns across age groups, income brackets, and spending categories, enabling identification of high-growth consumer segments for BNPL services.

– helps you understand user adoption patterns across age groups, income brackets, and spending categories, enabling identification of high-growth consumer segments for BNPL services. Financial Impact Metrics – helps you evaluate default rates, repayment behavior, average transaction value, and merchant conversion boosts, providing insights into BNPL profitability and risk exposure.

– helps you evaluate default rates, repayment behavior, average transaction value, and merchant conversion boosts, providing insights into BNPL profitability and risk exposure. Regulatory & Compliance Trends – helps you track evolving guidelines on consumer protection, credit transparency, and data usage, allowing assessment of regulatory pressure across major economies.

– helps you track evolving guidelines on consumer protection, credit transparency, and data usage, allowing assessment of regulatory pressure across major economies. User Experience & Satisfaction Index – helps you measure customer satisfaction, app usability, approval speed, and dispute resolution efficiency, indicating platforms with superior retention and loyalty performance.

– helps you measure customer satisfaction, app usability, approval speed, and dispute resolution efficiency, indicating platforms with superior retention and loyalty performance. Merchant Integration & Conversion Impact – helps you understand how BNPL offerings influence checkout conversion, cart size uplift, and repeat purchase rates across retail categories.

