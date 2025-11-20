Bertelsmann Makes First-ever Japan Investment in AI Recruitment Platform HelloBoss, Fueling the Launch of Its Next-gen AI Agent

TOKYO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelloBoss, Asia’s leading AI-powered recruitment platform developed by Tokyo-based startup NGA, announced today that it has raised Series A funding backed by international media group Bertelsmann, marking the firm’s first-ever strategic investment in Japan. The round also includes participation from BAI Capital, a venture capital firm with a track record of backing over 40 unicorns and 17 IPOs. The funding will accelerate HelloBoss’s global expansion and support the rollout of its flagship feature: the AI Agent, a patent-backed tool that intelligently automates and simplifies hiring for both employers and jobseekers.





Series A Funding Fuels Global Hiring Vision, with Japan as Strategic Launchpad

HelloBoss is one of Asia’s largest AI-driven job platforms, designed to reinvent hiring through automation and intelligent matching. Since its launch in early 2023, it has received rapidly traction, recording a tenfold revenue increase—despite a lean team of just 20 people in two years—and is now trusted by global brands including Marriott, Dior and Suntory.

The Series A funding round led by Bertelsmann and BAI Capital marks a major step in HelloBoss’s long-term vision to build a global, AI-powered hiring infrastructure. It follows a Pre-A round that included multiple global investors—most notably Singapore-based Yunqi Partners—and reflects growing international confidence in HelloBoss’ vision, technology, and commercial momentum.

By aligning with investors and industry peers with deep global networks—including an existing strategic partnership with U.S. HR tech decacorn Deel—HelloBoss aims to accelerate product development, strengthen its core team, and empower international market expansion. While built for global scale from day one, HelloBoss has used Japan—one of the most high-barrier HR tech environments—as its strategic launchpad.

“Japan proved the model,” said Alex Wang, CEO of NGA. “Now we’re scaling HelloBoss into the go-to platform for global AI hiring. Backed by a world-class team of enterprise veterans, multinational product and engineering talent—including Dr. Yanbo Xue, our Chief Scientific Advisor from a $10B HR tech leader—and seasoned Japanese sales leadership, HelloBoss is well positioned to accelerate its next phase of international expansion.”

As a Tokyo-based entrepreneur of Chinese heritage, Wang’s career includes five years at Japan’s Recruit Group—founded in 1960 and known for its 2012 acquisition of Indeed, the world’s largest job search site—alongside the founding of multiple successful ventures both before and after his tenure there, ultimately leading to the launch of HelloBoss.

From Japan to the World: A Game-Changing AI Agent for Hiring and Job Hunting

HelloBoss’s newly launched AI Agent introduces a seamless, intelligent experience for both sides of the job market.

For jobseekers, the AI Agent offers the following capabilities—all in just a few clicks:



Drag-and-drop resume upload via a map-based interface



Instant job matches with visual previews and match scores, powered by HelloBoss’s patented AI matching algorithm



Auto-generated, tailored resumes, self-introductions and job application photos for each opportunity—enabled by HelloBoss’s existing built-in AI generator



One-click applications to multiple roles simultaneously

For employers, the AI Agent transforms the hiring process with equal ease:



Auto-generated job postings with optimized wording and formatting, created instantly from simple inputs



AI-powered candidate shortlists with match reasoning



Personalized recruit messages drafted automatically for each candidate profile



Multi-channel communication AI support across phone, email, and SMS—plus auto-suggested interview questions to streamline the process





Below is the feature introduction video, which illustrates how HelloBoss’s AI Agent is reshaping hiring in real time:

Built on HelloBoss’s patented technology, the AI Agent combines several proprietary features to deliver a smart, end-to-end hiring experience. It is fully optimized for both web and mobile use, and supports multilingual and cross-border job discovery, allowing international talent to explore and apply to roles in Japan and beyond.

Redefining How People and Opportunities Connect

Backed by global investors, trusted by enterprise partners, and powered by proprietary AI technology and data assets, HelloBoss is rapidly emerging as a transformative force in the global hiring landscape.

“We’re not just improving hiring—we’re redefining how people and opportunities connect globally, building the job platform for the generative AI era,” said Wang. “With remote work erasing geographic limits, our goal is to build a unified, intelligent global job platform—where you state your skills and needs, and AI will find the best role for you, anywhere on the planet.”

About HelloBoss

HelloBoss is one of Asia’s most advanced AI-driven recruitment platforms, launched in Japan in 2023 to boost global talent mobility. As Japan’s first third-generation AI hiring service, it integrates patented AI-matching technology and chat-based communication to deliver faster, more efficient hiring experience.

The platform is powered by its own database of 5.5 million companies and leads in generative AI adoption, offering free tools such as resume and photo creators, career mentors, self-introduction generators, and automated job postings. In partnership with U.S. HR tech decacorn Deel, HelloBoss launched Global Remote Hire, a service enabling companies to employ overseas AI talent on flexible three-month terms. In recognition of its innovation in HR technology, HelloBoss has been honored with multiple industry awards.

https://helloboss.com/global

