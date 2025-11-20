Polyurethane (CAS 53504-41-9) Industry Report 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Applications, Pricing, Manufacturers, End-Users, and Downstream Trends

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane (CAS 53504-41-9) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Polyurethane provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Polyurethane market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Polyurethane.



The Polyurethane global market report covers the following key points:

Polyurethane description, applications and related patterns

Polyurethane market drivers and challenges

Polyurethane manufacturers and distributors

Polyurethane prices

Polyurethane end-users

Polyurethane downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Polyurethane market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Polyurethane market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Polyurethane market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Polyurethane market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. POLYURETHANE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. POLYURETHANE APPLICATIONS



3. POLYURETHANE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. POLYURETHANE PATENTS



5. POLYURETHANE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Polyurethane market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Polyurethane supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Polyurethane market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF POLYURETHANE

6.1. Polyurethane manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Polyurethane manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Polyurethane manufacturers in North America

6.4. Polyurethane manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF POLYURETHANE

7.1. Polyurethane suppliers in Europe

7.2. Polyurethane suppliers in Asia

7.3. Polyurethane suppliers in North America

7.4. Polyurethane suppliers in RoW



8. POLYURETHANE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Polyurethane market

8.2. Polyurethane supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Polyurethane market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. POLYURETHANE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Polyurethane prices in Europe

9.2. Polyurethane prices in Asia

9.3. Polyurethane prices in North America

9.4. Polyurethane prices in RoW



10. POLYURETHANE END-USE SECTOR



