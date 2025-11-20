Pimobendan (CAS 74150-27-9) Industry Report 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Applications, Pricing, Manufacturers, End-Users, and Downstream Trends

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pimobendan (CAS 74150-27-9) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Pimobendan provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Pimobendan market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Pimobendan.



The Pimobendan global market report covers the following key points:

Pimobendan description, applications and related patterns

Pimobendan market drivers and challenges

Pimobendan manufacturers and distributors

Pimobendan prices

Pimobendan end-users

Pimobendan downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Pimobendan market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Pimobendan market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Pimobendan market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Pimobendan market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. PIMOBENDAN

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. PIMOBENDAN APPLICATIONS



3. PIMOBENDAN MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. PIMOBENDAN PATENTS



5. PIMOBENDAN WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Pimobendan market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Pimobendan supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Pimobendan market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF PIMOBENDAN

6.1. Pimobendan manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Pimobendan manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Pimobendan manufacturers in North America

6.4. Pimobendan manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF PIMOBENDAN

7.1. Pimobendan suppliers in Europe

7.2. Pimobendan suppliers in Asia

7.3. Pimobendan suppliers in North America

7.4. Pimobendan suppliers in RoW



8. PIMOBENDAN WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Pimobendan market

8.2. Pimobendan supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Pimobendan market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. PIMOBENDAN MARKET PRICES

9.1. Pimobendan prices in Europe

9.2. Pimobendan prices in Asia

9.3. Pimobendan prices in North America

9.4. Pimobendan prices in RoW



10. PIMOBENDAN END-USE SECTOR



