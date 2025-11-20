Two Launches in Two Days from Two Hemispheres: Rocket Lab Beats Annual Launch Record with Back-To-Back Electron Missions

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today completed its second launch in two days from its launch sites in two hemispheres, setting a new annual launch record for the Company: 18 Electron launches in 2025 with 100% mission success.

The “Follow My Speed” mission lifted off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand on November 20, 2025 at 12:43 UTC (November 21, 2025 at 1:43 am NZDT) to successfully deploy its payload for a confidential commercial customer. The mission launched just two days after the Company’s latest launch from Launch Complex 2 on Wallops Island, Virginia, Rocket Lab’s third HASTE launch this year and sixth mission overall involving its suborbital variant of Electron for hypersonic technology test flights.

These record-setting events further solidify Electron’s industry leadership as the world’s most frequently launched small orbital rocket. Rocket Lab has increased the annual launch cadence of Electron by 1,700% in less than a decade, driven by international demand for its responsive space capabilities and proven execution with pinpoint payload deployment accuracy.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “Electron once again proves why it is the champion of small launch globally. These two launches serve as great examples of the team’s skill at delivering mission success for our customers anywhere, anytime, and no matter the mission profile – from a suborbital hypersonic technology demonstration to a commercial orbital mission, all within 48 hours and from opposite sides of the world. This new annual record is a proud moment for a remarkable team that continues to set new benchmarks for the launch industry.”

Rocket Lab remains on track to further extend Electron’s annual launch record and end the year with more launches scheduled. Details on upcoming missions will be shared at www.rocketlabcorp.com

“Follow My Speed” launch images: F76 | Follow My Speed | Flickr

“Follow My Speed” launch webcast: 'Follow My Speed' Launch - YouTube

About Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

