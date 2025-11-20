Secure Crypto Casinos 2025: JACKBIT Recognized as a Bitcoin Casino for Its No-KYC Policy and 30% Rakeback Feature

NewYork, NYC, , Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



November 20, 2025, As interest in crypto-based gambling platforms grows, many players are searching for a reliable option that offers a range of bonuses and a strong overall experience.

In the recent months, one name keeps coming up: JACKBIT. It has quickly become one of the most popular crypto casinos for U.S. players. People like its fast payments, private accounts, and bonuses made for bitcoin users. This rise shows how fast the iGaming industry is changing.

Casino Name JACKBIT Launched Year 2022 Game Library 7,000+ Slots, Table Games, Jackpots, Live Casino, etc. License Curacao Welcome Bonus 30% Rakeback + No Wagering 100 Free Spins Accepted Cryptocurrencies BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, XMR, TRX, etc. Software Providers Pragmatic Play, BGaming, Endorphina, Booming Games, etc. Customer Support 24/7 Live Chat and Email

Why JACKBIT Is Gaining Traction in the Crypto Casino Market

Dive in to find out the various features that make JACKBIT one of the best crypto casinos in the market. We have analysed features such as game selection, licensing, payment options, mobile optimisation, and much more!

>>Get 100 Wager-Free Spins Plus 30% Instant Rakeback – Available Worldwide Today<<

Overview of JACKBIT’s Game Library for Bitcoin Casino Players

With a massive selection of games that amounts to more than 7,000 in number, there is no doubt why JACKBIT is called one of the best crypto casinos in the market. These games are listed under top-notch game providers in the industry, and some names in the list include Pragmatic Play, BGaming, Endorphina, Thunder Spin, Gameart, etc. You can find all sorts of games at JACKBIT casino, such as slots, jackpots, live casino, table games, scratch cards, megaways, bonus buy, and much more. Apart from this, this iGaming site has a large collection of mini games that offer a unique and enthralling experience and help you take a break from hectic life.

Slots- Slots are one of the main categories of games found in JACKBIT, and they amount to more than 5000 in number.

Live Casino Games- For Live Bitcoin casino fans, JACKBIT is a go-to spot because it has around 248 live dealer games. You will also find a wide variety of Bitcoin roulette games here, from various types such as European, American, and French roulette. Players can interact with a live dealer while playing these games, which provide an immersive experience and similar vibes to playing at a traditional casino.

Table Games- These classical casino games played around a table are one of the main categories of games in JACKBIT. Most of these games are listed under renowned providers such as Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Apollo, GameArt, etc.

Jackpot Games- There are around 45 jackpot games at JACKBIT casino, which offer you a gateway to a massive prize pool.

Examining JACKBIT’s Sportsbetting Features Within the Crypto Casino Market

JACKBIT has a comprehensive sportsbook platform with over 140 sports that cover 3,300+ sports markets around the world. Because of this, it is not only one of the top Bitcoin casino sites, but also a leading sportsbetting platform as well. The site covers a wide range of sports and some of them include popular options like Football, Tennis, Cricket, Basketball, Volleyball Ball etc. There is an option to access over 82,000 live events and 75,000 pre-match events on a monthly basis.

JACKBIT also has a dedicated live betting section, which helps you make real-time wagers with dynamic odds updates. One of the betting features at this platform is a Bet Builder, which can combine multiple markets into a single wager, and a Cash Out feature that helps betters to settle bets even before the event ends.

JACKBIT offers a Sports Welcome Bonus of 100% of the first bet amount back if the bet is lost. Along with this, it also provides multiple other bonuses and promotions.

>>Activate 100 Wager-Free Spins and a 30% instant rakeback offer.<<

Overview of Bonuses and Promotional Offers Available on the Platform





Being one of the best crypto casinos in the US, JACKBIT offers a lucrative amount of bonuses and promotions. In this section, we will be discussing the various types of bonuses available from this iGaming platform.

Analysis of the Platform’s Welcome Bonus Package

JACKBIT offers a casino welcome bonus of 30% Rakeback + no wagering, 100 free spins. This bonus is only available for new customers who have registered and created an account at the casino.

To avail the bonus, you have to make a minimum deposit of $50. After making the deposit, you have 24 hours to activate the bonus and another 24 hours to use it. The game that can be used for this bonus is Sky Lanterns, and you can use the promo code WELCOME to activate this sign-up offer. The maximum winning that will be given as a result of free spins is 100 USD.

Overview of Additional Bonuses and Promotions at JACKBIT

Here is a list of various other kinds of bonuses and promotions at JACKBIT Casino.

Weekly Casino Tournament- $10,000 Every Week

Daily Tournament- $500 Every Day

Drops&Wins(Network Promotion)- € 2,000,000

Weekly Tournament (Upcoming)- $10,000

Daily Instant Tournament(Upcoming)- $500

Western Wager Tournament (Going)- $10,000

Daily Instant Fortune Run Tournament (Going)-$500

Rakeback VIP Club- 20% Instant rakeback for casino games, no wagering requirements, accessible on all games, and points determined by VIP level.

Licensing Standards and Security Protocols Position JACKBIT as a Stable Option for Crypto Gamers

Operated by Ryker B.V., a company licensed under the Curacao Gaming Control Board, JACKBIT holds a valid reputation and security as one of the best online crypto casinos in the US. Curacao is a common and recognized iGaming regulatory authority for crypto casinos in the world.

Apart from a valid license, JACKBIT holds a solid reputation as one of the best crypto casinos in the market. And this is mostly due to the high levels of security measures taken by this wagering platform. The website is encrypted with advanced SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) technology, which safeguards all personal information and financial transactions.

Along with this, JACKBIT has a no KYC (Know Your Customer) policy for crypto transactions, which adds to the increased anonymity and security of the players. JACKBIT has games from trusted software providers in the industry and utilizes Random Number Generators to prevent rigged gaming and ensure provably fair gambling. Apart from this, the platform encourages users to manage their own accounts using two-factor authentication and provides resources to practice responsible gambling as well.

>>Join the Platform and Begin Your Crypto Gaming Experience<<

Payment Methods and Payout Speeds Across the Platform

Being one of the best crypto casinos in the market, JACKBIT accepts multiple crypto coins for both deposits and withdrawals. You can also use fiat currencies for deposits at this casino, but being a crypto-focused gambling site, payouts can only be made using cryptocurrencies. JACKBIT ensures faster deposits and withdrawals using tokens, and here are some of the cryptocurrencies accepted:

Bitcoin BTC

Ethereum ETH

Litecoin

Ripple XRP

Tether(USDT)

Binance USD

Binance BNB

Bitcoin Cash BCH

Dash

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Tron TRX

Monero XMR

Solana SOL

USDC

For deposits, you can also use fiat currencies, such as the following:

Debit/Credit Cards- Mastercard and Visa

Bank Transfers- Accepted in select countries

E-wallets- Neteller, Skrill, Google Pay, and Apple Pay

Platform’s Approach to 24/7 Customer Assistance and Issue Resolution

JACKBIT has a very responsive customer service system, which makes it one of the best crypto gambling sites in the US. The customer support is currently provided primarily through live chat and email. For quick assistance with any issues, you are advised to contact customer support through Live Chat, and they are also available 24/7.

The highly professional team will answer your queries within minutes and resolve the issue promptly. But if you have less urgent concerns, you can write to the customer support in detail to their email address, which is support@JACKBIT.com. The responses to the mail are usually delivered within 24 hours.

If you have any further concerns or doubts, there is also a Frequently Asked Questions section on the website. You can find answers to questions like how to contact customer support, how to register at JACKBIT, etc, from here.

Mobile Platform Functionality and Interface Design for On-the-Go Casino Play

If you are someone who loves to play games on your mobile phone, JACKBIT has covered you as well. It has a fully optimised version for smartphones, even though there is no designed application available. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, the mobile version offers seamless and easy access to the JACKBIT website. As it is an HTML5-based website, it allows instant play directly through your web browser. You can access all the features available on the desktop version, including account management, a full range of games, multiple payment options, etc, in the mobile version as well. Having a responsive design, the interface is designed to automatically adjust to any screen size, which ensures easy navigation.

>>Activate Your 30% Instant Rakeback Option Now<<

Pros and Cons of JACKBIT Crypto Casino: Everything You Need to Know

To finalise whether JACKBIT is one of the best online crypto casinos that accept bitcoin in the market, you need to understand both its pros and cons. In this section, we will detail the plus points and minuses of this wagering platform.

Pros of JACKBIT Crypto Casino

Extensive game selection- With more than 7,000 games from various categories and top-notch game providers, JACKBIT has a massive game selection.

Fast crypto payouts- The deposits and withdrawals at JACKBIT take place within minutes using cryptocurrencies.

Solid reputation and security features- Licensed under Curacao, JACKBIT has a solid reputation among crypto casinos. Also, it uses SSL encryption and other features to increase security.

Multiple payment options- The casino accepts 17 cryptocurrencies for both deposits and withdrawals. It also allows fiat currencies for deposits.

No mandatory KYC- JACKBIT is a no KYC casino, which means there is no mandatory Know Your Customer verification required, especially for crypto transactions.

Comprehensive sportsbook- Apart from casino features, JACKBIT is also a leading sportsbetting platform with multiple odds and wins.

Cons of JACKBIT Crypto Casino

No designated mobile app- The website is mobile optimised, yet it doesn’t have a dedicated mobile application.

KYC for large withdrawals- Even though JACKBIT is a no-KYC casino, for large withdrawals, KYC verification might be required.

Summary of Findings on JACKBIT’s Role in the Current Crypto Casino Sector

Cryptocurrency casinos are the latest trend, and finding a legitimate one among the plethora of options is necessary. JACKBIT has a solid reputation as one of the best crypto casinos since its launch in the US market.

This iGaming site has more than 7,000 games of various titles, and that too listed under notable game providers such as Pragmatic Play, BGaming, NetEnt, etc. The casino accepts 14 different types of cryptocurrencies and ensures fast payouts and deposits. Being a no-KYC crypto casino, JACKBIT protects user data and anonymity.

There are furthermore reasons why JACKBIT is one of the top Bitcoin casino sites in the market now. So start playing crypto gambling with JACKBIT for an authentic crypto gambling experience!

>>Get 100 free spins plus 30% rakeback by enabling the offer now.<<

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the best crypto casino in the US now?

One of the best crypto gambling sites in the US now is JACKBIT, a Curacao-licensed Bitcoin online casino.

Q. Are crypto casinos safe?

Yes. Crypto casinos are generally safe and provide added security, enhanced anonymity, and faster payouts compared to traditional online gambling platforms.

Q. Is JACKBIT a legit crypto casino?

Yes. JACKBIT is one of the best Bitcoin casino sites in the market that is licensed under Curacao and has a positive reputation.

Q. Is JACKBIT casino provably fair?

Yes. Most of the games in JACKBIT are provably fair, and the platform uses RNG technology to prevent foul play.

Q. Does JACKBIT have a KYC policy?

There is no mandatory KYC verification required at JACKBIT Casino.

Source: JACKBIT

Official website: https://JACKBIT.co

Support: support@JACKBIT.com

Interested in partnership or content collaboration opportunities? Feel free to contact us at info@all-igaming.com

Advertise with us: Info@allprsolution.com