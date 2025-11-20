ArcelorMittal calls for urgent adoption of EU tariff quota and reassures European customers

20 November 2025, 15:45 CET

ArcelorMittal continues to call for the urgent introduction of the new tariff quota announced by the European Commission in October 2025. The proposal is a crucial measure that is vital for the survival of the steel industry in Europe, and the long-term security of the manufacturing sector. Steel imports into the EU continue at record levels, causing serious harm to the EU steel industry.

In anticipation of the new trade tool coming into effect, ArcelorMittal wants to reassure manufacturers and distributors that the company will continue to meet their needs for steel. ArcelorMittal is preparing to ramp up production at its facilities across Europe, anticipating the net change in demand due to the EU tariff quota measure. Taking these measures will allow ArcelorMittal to meet demand promptly and maintain stability in the supply chain; of equal importance, this increase in production will also support European jobs, and create significant value for the European economy.

Speaking on the topic, Geert Van Poelvoorde, CEO ArcelorMittal Europe, said: “I am aware that some steel users are concerned about the impact of the new trade tool, namely potential supply shortages, price volatility, and access to specialised products. However, I can assure them that we are able to adequately meet European customer demand, with steel produced in Europe. We therefore stand ready to ramp up production, in line with demand.”



