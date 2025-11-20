Subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar completed the acquisition of shares in Oisu Biogaas OÜ

On 31 October 2025, Aktsiaselts Infortar announced in a stock exchange release that its subsidiary, OÜ Infortar Agro, will acquire a 60% holding in Oisu Biogaas OÜ.

Yesterday, on 19 November 2025 the Estonian Competition Authority issued merger clearance for the completion of the transaction.

Today, after fulfilling other conditions OÜ Infortar Agro additionally acquired a 40% shareholding in Oisu Biogaas OÜ from Aktsiaselts Infortar subsidiary Osaühing Estonia. As a result of the transactions OÜ Infortar Agro now holds a 100% shares in Oisu Biogaas OÜ.

The transaction is not considered as a transaction beyond everyday economic activities or a transaction of a significant importance, under the "Requirements for Issuers" section of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange rules. The transaction does not have a significant impact on Aktsiaselts Infortar's activities. The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar have no personal interest in the transaction in any other way.

Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport. energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp. a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity. Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6558 people.

