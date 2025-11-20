Dangbei Unveils Massive Black Friday Savings — Up to 45% Off Flagship 4K Projectors





WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a global leader in smart projection and home entertainment technology, is joining this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) shopping event on Amazon.com with unprecedented discounts. From November 20 to December 1, 2025, customers can save up to 45% on Dangbei’s flagship 4K laser projectors and portable favorites.

Top Black Friday Deals

Dangbei DBOX02 – 4K ALPD Laser Projector (Save 47%)

Premium 4K ALPD laser projector with 2450 ISO lumens and Google TV with licensed Netflix. Perfect for bright, cinematic viewing at home.

Now $999 (save $900, down from $1,899, 47.4% off).



Dangbei DBOX02 Pro – Flagship 4K Laser Projector (Save 44%)

Designed for cinephiles seeking next-level brightness and precision, the DBOX02 Pro delivers 2000 ISO lumens, HDR10+, and ΔE<1 color accuracy with a built-in gimbal stand for effortless setup.

Now $899 (was $1,599).

Dangbei MP1 Max – 4K Tri-Laser + LED Projector (Save 30%)

Dangbei’s most advanced projector yet, offering 3100 ISO lumens, 110% BT.2020 color coverage, and Google TV with licensed Netflix — engineered for uncompromising cinematic visuals.

Now $1,399 (was $1,999).

Lightweight and Portable Favorites

Dangbei Atom – Ultra-Slim Laser Projector (Save 39%)

The thinnest laser projector in its class, featuring 1200 ISO lumens, Full HD resolution with HDR10, and Google TV built-in — perfect for modern minimalist spaces.

Now $549 (was $899).

Dangbei Freedo – Battery-Ready Portable Projector (Save 36%)

A compact entertainment powerhouse with 450 ISO lumens, licensed Netflix, and a 165° gimbal stand for flexible wall or ceiling projection — your go-anywhere cinema.

Now $349 (was $549).

Dangbei N2 Mini – Compact 1080p Projector (Save 35%)

Lightweight and versatile with native 1080p, built-in Netflix, and a 190° tilt stand, making it easy to project on any surface.

Now $149 (was $229).

All deals are available exclusively on the Dangbei Store at Amazon.com during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in advanced home projection. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines state-of-the-art technology with elegant design, delivering immersive visuals and smart experiences that redefine home cinema.

For more information, visit us.dangbei.com.

