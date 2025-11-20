ZL Tech Strengthens Advisory Board with Appointment of Seasoned Sales Executive Tom Schodorf

Silicon Valley, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MILPITAS, California, November 20, 2025 – ZL Technologies (ZL Tech), the leader in managing unstructured data for governance and AI, today announced that its board of directors named highly renowned sales executive Tom Schodorf to their advisory board. Tom brings his extensive experience in spearheading sales organizations and advising technology firms similar to ZL Tech as it undergoes a period of rapid growth delivering data to enable large enterprises to accelerate their AI strategies and use cases.

Mr. Schodorf has over 40 years of proven experience in leadership, holding executive sales positions for global tech companies such as Splunk, BMC Software, and IBM. He currently serves as a board member or advisor for various public and private boards including Behavox, Rapid7, Coachem, Quali, Cribl, and Skillibrium. Tom is also the co-author of the bestseller, The Success Cadence.

“ZL Tech’s potential to deliver on the data needs of the explosive AI space is reminiscent of the conditions that paved the way for the rapid growth of Splunk,” said Schodorf.

He joins ZL Tech at an opportune time for the innovative Silicon Valley company, which for 26 years has developed and deployed a very large-scale unstructured data management platform for Fortune 500 companies. This ability to scale to tens of petabytes of unstructured data is exactly what is needed to train and feed AI as it moves from POCs to full production.

“Tom’s experience guiding industry leaders through hyper-growth will be invaluable at this stage,” said Kon Leong, CEO and Co-Founder of ZL Tech. “The decades of R&D we’ve invested into managing and ‘wrangling’ unstructured data at massive scale has positioned us to capitalize on GenAI’s urgent need for prodigious amounts of corporate data for training and insights.”

