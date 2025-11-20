Did a quiet White House Meeting Set the Stage for America’s New AI Era?

Washington, D.C., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buck Sexton, a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert, says that a little-known series of White House meetings could mark the dawn of a historic technological transformation for the United States.

According to Sexton, the discussions centered on establishing AI leadership as a matter of national policy, blending economics, defense, and industrial strategy into a single push for technological independence. “This is the kind of move that will define America’s next fifty years,” he said.

Artificial Superintelligence: The Tipping Point

Sexton described Artificial Superintelligence — or ASI — as the breakthrough technology driving this new national focus. He explained that the technology’s potential extends far beyond automation or digital tools.

“This isn’t ChatGPT, or any other kind of AI you’ve ever seen or heard about,” Sexton said. “This is Artificial Superintelligence — or ASI.”

He added, “It’s a form of intelligence that can think, reason, adapt… and improve itself faster than any human mind ever could.”

Sexton believes this emerging capability will fundamentally redefine global power. “Whoever controls this form of AI,” he said, “controls the world.”

The Global Race to Lead

Sexton warned that the White House’s sense of urgency reflects the growing competition with China, which he says is moving aggressively to achieve AI supremacy.

“He’s 100% convinced controlling ASI won’t just shift the global balance of power… it will completely rewire it – and China intends to be first,” Sexton said.

He added, “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

To Sexton, these developments represent a moment of reckoning for American leadership. “What’s unfolding now could alter the balance of power for the rest of the century,” he said.

The Next Chapter in U.S. Defense and Industry

While the public focus remains on consumer-level AI, Sexton revealed that the administration’s plans reach much deeper — into energy, defense, and manufacturing.

“Artificial Superintelligence could be the key to America building the first fully autonomous AI-powered military,” Sexton said. “Fighter jets, tanks, submarines, drones… all capable of operating in a war without a single human.”

He believes this same technology will drive a revival in domestic innovation. “Our factories thrived. Our technology was miles ahead of everyone else. Our middle class exploded,” he said. “Everything we think of as the American Dream was born out of that moment — and we can do it again.”

Reclaiming America’s Future

Sexton emphasized that the White House’s AI strategy isn’t just about machines — it’s about momentum. “This is how America stays free, stays strong, and stays first,” he said.

And while the full scope of these meetings remains under wraps, Sexton insists the intent is unmistakable. “It’s an operation built on speed, secrecy, and scale,” he said. “Once the switch flips, there’s no turning back.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security analyst who briefed U.S. leaders on intelligence operations during the Global War on Terror. Drawing from his background in intelligence and defense, Sexton provides expert insight on how emerging technologies like AI are shaping the next phase of American power.