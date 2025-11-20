Toronto’s Most Inclusive Party Returns: Community Rocks – Secret Garden Edition Set to Bloom on November 22

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown is on! Community Living Toronto is thrilled to announce the return of its signature fundraising event, Community Rocks: Secret Garden, happening Saturday, November 22, 2025 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. This year’s theme invites guests to step into a whimsical world of florals, music, and magic all in support of people with intellectual disabilities.

In a powerful show of collaboration, Community Living Toronto is partnering with LIGHTS, a program that helps people with intellectual disabilities live more independently to amplify fundraising efforts and drive lasting impact. Together, we are building a future where everyone can thrive.

With over 1,500 guests expected, this high-energy celebration will be hosted by the fabulous Fay & Fluffy, feature live performances by Dwayne Gretzky, a cocktail reception, gourmet food stations, a dance party, with DJs Raptor Marc and DJ Lynz spinning late into the night, and more!

“Community Rocks is more than a party, it’s an evening of inspiration,” says Brad Saunders, CEO of Community Living Toronto. “Events like this remind us of what community is all about: showing up and standing proudly together. It’s a celebration of resilience, a call to action, and a powerful demonstration of how we can build a city where everyone belongs and where everyone is valued.”

All proceeds from the event will support Community Living Toronto’s programs and services that promote independence, meaningful employment, and strong social connections for over 4,000 people with intellectual disabilities across the GTA.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Time: Cocktail Party at 6:00 p.m. | Live concert at 8:00 p.m.

Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 190 Princes Blvd., Exhibition Place, Toronto

Dress Code: Secret Garden Chic, think florals, pastels, and whimsical flair! But most importantly, come as you are. Whether you are dressing up or keeping it casual, everyone belongs in the garden.

Media Highlights:

Interviews with Community Living Toronto leadership and event hosts

Human interest stories from people supported by Community Living Toronto.

Photo and video opportunities throughout the evening





Tickets and Info: www.communityrocks.ca

Socials: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn @CommunityRocks.ca

Media Contact:

Karla Dendrinos

Media and Communications Specialist

Community Living Toronto

media@cltoronto.ca

647-501-2075

Join us for a night where Toronto comes together — to dance, to celebrate, and to uplift. Let’s show that Community Rocks!

About Community Living Toronto:

Community Living Toronto has long been a source of support for people with intellectual disability and their families. Community Living Toronto offers a wide range of services including respite, person-directed planning, employment services, supported living, and community-based activities.

Community Living Toronto is proud to support over 4,000 people and their families in more than 80 locations across Toronto. The "community living movement" began with families who wanted their children to live in the community, rather than institutions. Today, Community Living Toronto continues to advocate for inclusive communities and support the rights and choices of people with an intellectual disability.

Visit cltoronto.ca for more information.

About LIGHTS:

Home provides us with a sense of security, of community, of pride. Yet over 13,000 Ontarians with intellectual disabilities do not have appropriate housing to call their own.

LIGHTS helps families achieve their plan for independent living. It is a program designed to give those with an intellectual disability the opportunity to learn, grow, and share on their own.

In partnership with Community Living Toronto, LIGHTS works to provide features of daily living that many of us take for granted yet are so essential to our sense of self: the ability to live with autonomy, the chance to reach our full potential, and a place to call home.

Visit lights.to for more information.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eac439bd-b4c3-4e9f-bb91-7b2b8e12d7bf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5557c68e-1392-4be2-85ac-aa0426985c79

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44015eee-4186-4585-93ce-6da37c9e39e9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a72fa81a-cbf5-4fb2-9d20-db1d5928398b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d3eab2c-c644-4270-8f8e-74f270501c57